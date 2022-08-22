Gabrielle Union is back at it in the gym. The actress often posts clips of her impressive workouts on Instagram, and she recently shared a video of herself exercising, along with a motivational message to get moving. However, it was the cute bodysuit she's wearing in the video that quickly captured the attention of her followers. (Read more: Watch Gabrielle Union Crush a Series of Full-Body Exercises)

The video begins with Union running on the treadmill. ICYDK, whether you run indoors on a treadmill or outside on the trails, the exercise boasts major benefits, including promoting cardiovascular health, strengthening joints, and offering mood-boosting effects.

After her jog, the Bring It On alum hits the mat for a runner's lunge stretch. Her left foot is planted in front of her with her left knee bent at a 90-degree angle. Her right knee is also bent and resting on a pad on the ground as she leans into her hips for a major quad and hamstring stretch.

Lastly, Union stands in front of a mirror, clearly tired and sweaty from her workout. "Just work, y'all. Just work," she says while showing off her outfit: a short, gray workout onesie with a criss-cross back design. "Just work y'all — get into it! 💦," she adds in the caption of her post.

While finding motivation to hit the gym isn't always as easy as telling yourself to get to work, Union's cute bodysuit might help sweeten the deal. And if you couldn't take your eyes off of the onesie while watching the clips of her gym session set to Megan Thee Stallion's song "Her," you're certainly not alone.

"Somebody tag the fit. I need it 😩," wrote a commenter. Sure enough, another follower quickly identified the one-piece workout outfit as the Flaunt Tech Jersey Bodysuit from Spiritual Gangster. The soft bodysuit includes double-layered fabric on the chest and compression material for a supportive fit, as demonstrated by Union's video of her running in the onesie.

Spiritual Gangster

Buy It: Spiritual Gangster Flaunt Tech Jersey Bodysuit, $98, spiritualgangster.com

Union isn't the only celebrity to endorse wearing a bodysuit for a workout. Brie Larson recently showed off her flexibility by posting images of herself doing a variety of stretches on Instagram. In the shots, she's wearing a trendy onesie from Popflex Active with a lace-up design and cut-out details.

So, if you've been wanting to shake up your exercise fits lately, consider ordering a one-piece to add to your athletic clothes collection. You can snag Union's exact bodysuit for just under $100 online.