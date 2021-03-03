Halle Berry Just Launched a Bunch of Free Workouts On This Popular Fitness App

If you count yourself among Halle Berry's nearly 7 million Instagram followers, you know she does not mess around when it comes to her workouts. If you've always wanted the opportunity to work out alongside her (instead of merely, you know, looking slack-jawed at her fierce fitness posts), now's your chance. The Oscar-winning actress is teaming up with her longtime trainer, Peter Lee Thomas, on a series of workouts you can do just about anywhere. The best part? The workouts are totally free to access.

As for what you can expect from Thomas and Berry's workouts, the pair promises that the sweat sessions will "get your heart pumping." The duo will guide you through a mixture of martial arts-inspired exercises that are perfect for honing your mind-body strength, plyometric movements to build your power and agility, and straight-up weight training for some serious muscle gains. Berry is famously a fan of mixing up her own workouts, and she's a longtime martial arts devotee, so it makes sense why she's sharing with fans some of the workouts she does in her fitness routine. (Her trainer once said she has the athleticism of someone half her age, so we are listening.)