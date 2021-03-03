Halle Berry Just Launched a Bunch of Free Workouts On This Popular Fitness App
She and her longtime trainer, Peter Lee Thomas, promise the home workouts will "get your heart pumping" in no time.
If you count yourself among Halle Berry's nearly 7 million Instagram followers, you know she does not mess around when it comes to her workouts. If you've always wanted the opportunity to work out alongside her (instead of merely, you know, looking slack-jawed at her fierce fitness posts), now's your chance. The Oscar-winning actress is teaming up with her longtime trainer, Peter Lee Thomas, on a series of workouts you can do just about anywhere. The best part? The workouts are totally free to access.
Berry recently announced the partnership on Instagram, sharing that the pair's rē•spin fitness brand is launching the workout series on the FitOn app, a fully free digital fitness platform with an ever-growing library of workouts guided by celebrity trainers. (ICYMI, Cassey Ho and Julianne Hough recently teamed up with FitOn for guided home workouts, too.)
As for what you can expect from Thomas and Berry's workouts, the pair promises that the sweat sessions will "get your heart pumping." The duo will guide you through a mixture of martial arts-inspired exercises that are perfect for honing your mind-body strength, plyometric movements to build your power and agility, and straight-up weight training for some serious muscle gains. Berry is famously a fan of mixing up her own workouts, and she's a longtime martial arts devotee, so it makes sense why she's sharing with fans some of the workouts she does in her fitness routine. (Her trainer once said she has the athleticism of someone half her age, so we are listening.)
Berry gave a glimpse of the workouts in her Instagram Stories, showing that while some of the movements include resistance bands and dumbbells, many of the exercises can be done sans workout gear (think: jump squats, skater hops, martial arts-inspired punch sequences, etc.).
Intrigued? You can download the FitOn app for free through the App Store for iPhones and through Google Play for Androids. In the meantime, check out the abs exercises Halle Berry does for a killer core.
Comments