Like so many of us these days, Jenna Fischer has been using her time at home in quarantine to mix up her workouts. Not only is she riding her Peloton (she recently crushed her 100-ride milestone) and hiking with her family, but she's also brushing up on her tap dancing skills.

ICYDK, the Splitting Up Together alum was "into ballet, tap and jazz dance" as a young girl, according to a tweet she posted in 2019. These days, the 46-year-old actress is sharing her quarantine tap dance sessions on Instagram, from videos of her freestyle moves (as she taps to the beats of Avril Lavigne and Justin Timberlake) to clips of her crushing tap dance drills.

Fischer has been so committed to the practice, she even bought a portable tap dance floor. "Day two with my new tap dance floor!!" she captioned a recent Instagram post. "I LOVE IT SO MUCH! Currently doing drills and listening to a recording of @officeladiespod and making my notes. I LOVE MY TAP DANCE FLOOR." (Related: Jenna Fischer's Struggle to Start a Fitness Goal Is So Relatable)

If you've never considered tap dance as a casual hobby or fun addition to your regular fitness routine, let Fischer inspire you to give it a try. Even if you don't have a background in dance, you can enjoy tons of benefits — mind and body — by putting on a pair of tap shoes and dancing it out. (Related: More Adults Are Turning to Ballet, Jazz, and Tap for a Fun Workout)

"For me, tap is like playing a percussive instrument. It's about rhythm and tempo," says Mary Jane Houdina, a choreographer, director, and tap teacher at Logrea Dance Academy in Ossining, NY.

Tap dancing, like most forms of dance, has "tremendous" cardio benefits, adds Houdina. It can also help improve your strength, flexibility, and coordination, she explains. Plus, since tap dancing involves shifting your weight from one foot to the other, it's a challenge for your balance as well, says the choreographer.

"The brain is always working" when you're tap dancing, adds Houdina. Not only are you focusing on coordination and balance, but you're also trying to memorize and keep up with each step, she explains. (Related: Here's How Working Out Can Make You More Resilient to Stress)

Sound complicated? Even if you're a dance newbie, tap isn't as intimidating as it seems, notes Houdina. "The more you practice, the better you get," she says. "It doesn't happen by magic."

If you want to take up tap dancing but aren't sure where to begin, Houdina recommends going to a local dance school and simply asking to observe a class to get a feel for what a tap routine looks like. If even that feels a bit too nerve-wracking for you (or is currently inaccessible due to COVID-19), there's no shortage of virtual tap lessons online.

A great place to start: United Taps offers free tap dance lessons online for dancers of all levels, with instruction by choreographer Rod Howell.

And if you don't want to scuff up your floors (understandable!) or want to take your tap routine on-the-go, Fischer's pick, the SnapFloors Oak Modular Dance Floor Kit (Buy It, $63, amazon.com), is a perfect way to practice without access to a dance studio. Designed for indoor and outdoor use, the easy-to-install panels come together to help absorb shock, minimizing pain or soreness in your legs and feet. Amazon reviewers of all ages boast about the kit's ability to protect floors, and many shoppers note that it's just as easy to disassemble for safe storage when you're done. (Related: Affordable Home Gym Equipment to Complete Any At-Home Workout)

Houdina notes that the portable floor is a solid choice if you're not sure whether you want to take up tap dancing as a regular hobby. But do you need to invest in tap shoes if you just plan on tapping a bit at home? "If you don't have tap shoes, wear something with a hard sole," she suggests. In other words: no sneakers. Houdina's pro tip: "Some dance schools have a lost and found box — you can check and see if there's a pair to fit you." Either way, she recommends at least taking a class or two to see if you like it before you spend money on tap shoes.