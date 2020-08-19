On Saturdays, the classes are donation-based to raise money for Color of Change, Grassroots Law Project, and Save the Children.

It's easy to get bored with your workout routine, especially when you're exercising at home. If you're looking for something to spice up your home sweat sessions, Jennifer Garner just shared the workout class she's been doing every morning of quarantine.

In an Instagram post, Garner revealed that every day, she "subjects" herself "to the evil, wonderful ways" of Beth Nicely, who teaches a virtual dance cardio class called The Limit.

"@bethjnicely is sweet but, as they say, a psycho," Garner wrote alongside a Zoom screenshot from a recent class. "We have done mostly HIIT workouts," added Garner. (Related: The 30-Day Cardio HIIT Challenge That's Guaranteed to Boost Your Heart Rate)

The Limit's classes are all about embracing the idea that there's no limit to what you're capable of, physically and mentally—hence the name "The Limit." And trust, Nicely knows how to motivate people in her classes. After all, there's a reason she goes by the nickname "Death by Beth."

The hour-long classes are hosted on Zoom every weekday (dance cardio is on Mondays and Wednesdays at 8 a.m. ET; cardio tone happens Tuesdays at 2 p.m. ET, Thursdays at 8 a.m. ET, and Fridays at 2 p.m. ET) for $20 a pop. Many classes are all bodyweight, while others occasionally use 2- to 3-pound dumbbells or wrist weights for arm workouts. But even if you have zero equipment to work with, you're guaranteed a fun, challenging sweat session.

The Limit's classes typically begin with a warm-up, followed by 15 minutes of high-intensity, non-stop dance cardio. In each class, the choreography repeats, so even if you're not much of a dancer, it's easy to pick up the moves after a few rounds. (Here are 4 reasons why you need to take a dance cardio class ASAP.)

Garner's not the only celeb who loves The Limit. Younger star Sutton Foster has been joining the virtual workout classes regularly, too. "Working with @bethjnicely has changed my body but also my life," Foster wrote in a recent Instagram post. "Why do I dance? It makes me happy. It lifts my spirit. It gives me a sense of community. Of home." (Here's how dance can make you a better overall athlete.)

In fact, if you want to get a sneak peek of The Limit before committing to a whole class, you can catch Foster's private sessions with Nicely on Foster's Instagram Live every Sunday at 10 a.m. ET. For each IG Live workout she does with Nicely, Foster donates the number of calories she burns in that hour (about $400 a week) to The Actors Fund, an organization that supports performers and behind-the-scenes workers in arts and entertainment.

Perhaps the best part: Foster's 3-year-old daughter, Emily sometimes makes a cameo during their live sweat sessions—just one of many reasons to stick with the workouts 'til the end.

If you, like Foster, are more into philanthropic fitness, The Limit also hosts donation-based dance party classes every Saturday at 10 a.m. ET to raise money for Color of Change, Grassroots Law Project, and Save the Children. So far, The Limit has donated over $20,000 to the three organizations.

Bonus: Garner occasionally joins the Saturday dance parties too, she shared on Instagram. "P.S. I take breaks, I don't remember steps, but it is still the happiest, hardest workout of the week," she wrote. (Related: Jennifer Garner Just Proved Jump Roping Is the Cardio Challenge Your Workout Routine Needs)