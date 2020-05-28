J. Lo and A-Rod Shared a Home Workout Circuit You Can Crush at Any Fitness Level
Even their daughters joined in on the fun.
It's no secret that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez embody the epitome of #fitcouplegoals. The badass duo has been gracing your Instagram feed with tons of impressive (and adorable) workout videos and fitness challenges since they started dating nearly three years ago. (Remember their 10-day, no-sugar, no-carbs challenge?)
But since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic forced everyone into quarantine, J. Lo and A-Rod—much like the rest of us normies—have had to get creative with home workouts while most gyms and fitness studios remain closed.
Last week, Rodriguez took to social media to share a 20-minute workout circuit he did with Lopez and his daughters, 15-year-old Natasha and 12-year-old Ella, in their family's backyard.
Refresher: Circuit training involves cycling through different exercises that target a variety of muscle groups—and A-Rod's circuit does just that. It's the perfect mix of cardio and strength. The circuit begins with a quick 400-meter run to get your heart pumping, followed by a series of strength training moves, including kettlebell swings, push-ups, dumbbell biceps curls, dumbbell overhead presses, and dumbbell bent-over rows. (Related: 7 Benefits of Circuit Training Workouts—and One Downside)
While the circuit does include workout equipment, the gear can easily be subbed out for household items, Rodriguez shared on Instagram. "You can use soup cans, detergent, anything at all instead of kettlebells [and dumbbells]! Let me know how it goes for you and stay safe," he wrote in his post. (Here are more ways to use household items for a serious workout.)
By the looks of it, the fam not only crushed the workout but had a blast while doing it. You can even hear J. Lo dishing out tips to Natasha and Ella in the video. "Use your core," Lopez says while doing dumbbell overhead presses. "This is where you tighten your stomach."
Her advice is pretty spot-on. The overhead press is considered one of the best shoulder exercises out there, and while it may seem to only challenge your upper body, your core plays an important role in maintaining form, especially if you're doing the exercise while standing up like J. Lo. "Overhead pressing in the standing position requires you to stabilize an incredible amount, which translates to epic core strength," Clay Ardoin, D.P.T., C.S.C.S., co-founder of SculptU, a medical fitness training facility in Houston, previously told Shape. (Psst, this is why core strength is so important. Hint: It has nothing to do with sculpting a six-pack.)
Catch the entire workout below—warning: the Rodriguez-Lopez fam makes the challenging circuit look like a breeze.
