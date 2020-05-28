Last week, Rodriguez took to social media to share a 20-minute workout circuit he did with Lopez and his daughters, 15-year-old Natasha and 12-year-old Ella, in their family's backyard.

While the circuit does include workout equipment, the gear can easily be subbed out for household items, Rodriguez shared on Instagram. "You can use soup cans, detergent, anything at all instead of kettlebells [and dumbbells]! Let me know how it goes for you and stay safe," he wrote in his post. (Here are more ways to use household items for a serious workout.)

By the looks of it, the fam not only crushed the workout but had a blast while doing it. You can even hear J. Lo dishing out tips to Natasha and Ella in the video. "Use your core," Lopez says while doing dumbbell overhead presses. "This is where you tighten your stomach."

Her advice is pretty spot-on. The overhead press is considered one of the best shoulder exercises out there, and while it may seem to only challenge your upper body, your core plays an important role in maintaining form, especially if you're doing the exercise while standing up like J. Lo. "Overhead pressing in the standing position requires you to stabilize an incredible amount, which translates to epic core strength," Clay Ardoin, D.P.T., C.S.C.S., co-founder of SculptU, a medical fitness training facility in Houston, previously told Shape. (Psst, this is why core strength is so important. Hint: It has nothing to do with sculpting a six-pack.)