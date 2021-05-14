Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you have any doubts that J. Lo loves a tough workout, this'll put them to rest.

This Jennifer Lopez-Approved Full-Body Workout Will Destroy You (In the Best Way)

Whether you've been a Jennifer Lopez stan since her Maid in Manhattan days or you were late to the game, only grasping the extent of her prowess after seeing Hustlers, you know J. Lo loves a tough workout.

Curious what kind of workouts Lopez is crushing, exactly? Be curious no more! Below, Kirsch shares one of the full-body circuits he put Lopez through when they were training together. You'll just need a few basic pieces of equipment to complete this workout, so you can give it a try whether you're in the gym or your living room. (Related: Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Abs In a Gym Selfie to Celebrate Her Birthday)

Just remember: J.Lo is truly a beast in the gym, so don't expect it to be easy.

J.Lo-Approved Full-Body Workout

How it works: Perform each exercise in order for the indicated amount of time. Repeat for two to three rounds total, resting between rounds as needed.

You will need: A medicine ball, set of lightweight dumbbells, resistance band, and set of gliders.

Sumo Squat with Medicine Ball

In addition to #werking your glutes, this squat variation targets your inner thighs and abs. (Related: The Sumo Squat Is The Best Squat Exercise For Your Inner Thighs)

A. Stand with feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart, toes turned out 45 degrees. Hug medicine ball in towards chest, elbows tucked down into rib cage.

B. Inhale, bend knees, and sit hips back into a squat. Keep core engaged and chest proud to protect lower back.

C. Lower until hips are lower than knees or when back starts to round, whichever comes first.

D. Exhale, then press through forefoot and engage glutes to return to standing.

Repeat for one minute.

Reverse Lunge

This foundational exercise effectively strengthens your core, glutes, hips, hamstrings, and calves, according to Kirsch.

A. Start with feet under hips. Draw belly button in toward spine to engage core.

B. Take large step backward with the left foot, lowering into a lunge with chest tall. Pause when the front thigh is parallel to the ground and left knee nearly touches the ground.

C. Press into the right foot and engage glutes to step the left foot back to start.

Switch sides; repeat. Continue alternating for one minute.

High Plank on Medicine Ball

Think regular high planks are hard? Your abs will feel like they're on fire.

A. Kneel in front of a medicine ball on floor. Place each hand on the medicine ball about shoulder-width apart.

B. Step one foot back at a time into push-up position. Pull up on quads and squeeze glutes to create lower-body tension, and brace core as if someone was going to punch you from below.

C. Actively push up on ball to engage and protect shoulders.

Hold for one minute.

Glider Lateral Lunge

If lateral lunges are already part of your fitness routine, Kirsch recommends doing them on gliders like J.Lo. "It's important to continually challenge and push your body to the next level," he says. "In the case of lateral lunges, gliders allow you to do just that."

However, your first-ever set of lateral lunges should not be glider lateral lunges. So, if you're new to the movement ditch the gliders and stick with regular sideways lunges. (Related: J.Lo and A-Rod Shared a Home Workout You Can Do At Any Fitness Level)

A. Stand tall with feet under hips, one slider on the ground under the right heel.

B. Keeping chest tall and core braced, simultaneously send hips back while sliding right leg out to the side, until right leg is fully extended.

C. Press weight into left foot, then squeeze glutes and return to standing.

Repeat for 30 seconds. Switch sides; repeat.

Plank Dumbbell Row to Triceps Extension

Compound exercises (which work multiple muscle groups at once) like this one are more effective at building muscles compared to isolation exercises, says Kirsch. Plus, "compound exercises are incredibly time-efficient." This movement, for instance, strengthens your core, triceps, shoulders, glutes, lats, and traps in a single go.

A. Place dumbbells on the ground shoulder-width apart so handles are parallel. From a kneeling position, lean forward to grip a dumbbell in each hand. Step back into high plank to start.

C. Keeping core braced, and without rocking hips side to side, draw left elbow straight up toward ceiling. Pause at top, then squeeze tricep to straighten elbow, sending hand straight back.

D. Reverse the movement, returning dumbbell to start. Repeat on the opposite side.

Continue alternating for one minute.

Shoulder Taps

Shoulder taps work your shoulders and core.

A. Assume a high plank position, wrists stacked under shoulders.

B. Without allowing hips to shift from side to side, alternate tapping each shoulder with the opposite hand.

Continue alternating for one minute.

Side Plank Crunch

Had enough of planks yet? The last plank move is the side plank crunch.

A. Lie on the right side with legs straight, feet stacked. Position right elbow directly under shoulder. Raise hips until body forms straight line from ankles to shoulders. Keeping abs braced, bring left hand to head to start.

C. Use obliques to bring the left elbow down as if to tap the right hip.

D. Reverse the movement to return to start.

Repeat for 30 seconds. Switch sides; repeat.

Overhead Slam with Medicine Ball

If you thought J.Lo and Shakira's 2020 halftime show was explosive, just wait until you try this plyometric classic.

A. Assume an athletic stance, feet shoulder width apart and knees slightly bent, holing a medicine ball in both hands to start.

B. Lift medicine ball straight overhead, then simultaneously hinge at hips and bring arms down explosively to slam ball onto the ground.

C. Pick up the medicine ball up to return to start.

Repeat for one minute.

Torso Rotation with Resistance Band

For this core exercise, you'll need a resistance band and an anchor point (think: squat rig, column, pull-up bar, or sturdy door handle). When choosing which resistance band to use "choose the band that gives you enough resistance to challenge you, but allows you to maintain proper form," says Kirsch.

A. Anchor the resistance band somewhere chest height (or as close as possible). Standing perpendicular to the band facing the anchor point, grab the end with both hands. Step away from the anchor until arms are straight in front to start.

B. Keeping core braced, hips square, and arms straight, use obliques to twist away from the anchor point, pulling resistance band across body.

C. With control, reverse the movement to return to start.

Repeat for 30 seconds. Switch sides; repeat.

Resistance Band Squat to Biceps Curl

The love child of a resistance band biceps curl and resistance band thruster, this is a full-body move.

A. Stand with feet hip-width apart, resistance band positioned under the mid-foot of both feet. Hold the band in both hands in front of hips, palms facing forward.

B. Keeping chest tall, drop down into a squat. Squeeze glutes to stand.

C. Keeping core tight and elbows tight to rib cage, curl the resistance band up to shoulders.

D. Reverse the movement to return to start.

Repeat for one minute.

Tricep Extension with Resistance Band

Last movement, let's get it!

A. Secure the band to an anchor point at chest-height. Facing away from the anchor point, reach behind body to grip band with both hands, elbows bent pointing toward the ceiling and hands behind head.

B. Keeping rib cage tucked and elbows tight, use triceps to extend arms straight overhead.

C. Reverse movement to return to start.