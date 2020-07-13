The bike can deliver many of the same benefits as running and cycling, but with little to no impact on your joints.

Fact: Jennifer Lopez is the queen of working out. The 50-year-old performer is always inspiring fans with her workouts, and she's never one to shy away from trying new things—whether that's learning how to pole dance or doing intense workout challenges. J. Lo's latest fitness endeavor: an eccentric-looking standing bicycle known as the ElliptiGO.

As its name suggests, the ElliptiGO is a hybrid between a bicycle and an elliptical, designed to be used outdoors. Much like an elliptical, you ride it standing up and use large foot platforms to propel yourself forward. As far as the biking components go, the ElliptiGO has wheels and handlebars that give you the ability to brake and change gears. It's also customizable, allowing you to adjust both the height of the handles and the size of the elliptical motion to fit your needs. Even cooler: You can climb hills with the bike, reaching speeds of up to 25 miles per hour on the same paths that you walk, jog, run, or bike. (Related: Which Is Better: Treadmill or Elliptical?)

But what, exactly, are the benefits of using this eccentric, bike-meets-elliptical contraption in lieu of other cardio machines (or just plain walking or running)? Similar to its indoor elliptical counterpart, the ElliptiGO can deliver many of the same benefits as running and cycling, but with little to no impact on your joints, says Beau Burgau a certified strength and conditioning specialist (C.S.C.S.) and founder of GRIT Training. Not only is it gentle on your knees, hips, and ankles, but the neutral standing position also reduces stress on your neck and back while eliminating saddle discomfort, he adds.

"Using an ElliptiGO is a safe, low-impact, effective way to keep moving, elevate your heart rate, build endurance, and add some lower body and core strength," explains Burgau, noting the bike can be especially great for targeting the glutes and quads. (Related: Try This Low-Impact HIIT Workout Routine at Home)

While the ElliptiGO might seem like a new, almost futuristic concept, it's actually been around for a decade and has been sold all over the world. The bikes have even been used in races such as the Death Ride, a 129-mile cycling event at altitudes as high at 9,000 feet (who knew?).

And, as goofy as the ElliptiGO may look, there's no question that J. Lo exponentially ups the bike's cool factor. From the looks of it, she's been using one of the new-generation models, the ElliptiGo R11, known for its running-like pedaling motion. While riding one of these bad boys sure looks like fun, J. Lo's ElliptiGO has a steep price tag of $3,699. Granted, there are cheaper models available (albeit with fewer features), such as the $799 ElliptiGO SUB (the brand's OG stand-up bike) or the $2,199 ElliptiGO 3C, dubbed an "entry-level" long-stride elliptical bike.