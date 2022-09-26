Jessica Alba Used Electrical Muscle Stimulation As Part of Her Fitness Routine Learn more about the high-tech workout method. By Christie Calucchia Christie Calucchia Instagram Twitter Christie Calucchia is the news editor at Shape. She writes and edits timely stories, with a focus on celebrity, health, beauty, and wellness news. She also interviews celebrities, celebrity fitness trainers, and other experts to provide insider tips and information to readers about emerging wellness trends. Christie was previously a lifestyle e-commerce editor at Dotdash Meredith, serving as the e-commerce content and strategy lead for Real Simple, Southern Living, Better Homes & Gardens, and Martha Stewart Living for more than two years. During that time, she wrote and edited hundreds of articles about home decor, cookware, skin care, and fashion. To provide the best product recommendations, she interviewed interior designers, organization experts, dermatologists, and celebrities. Prior to landing at Dotdash Meredith, she was an assistant editor at MyDomaine. There, Christie covered interior design and lifestyle topics, including home tours, culture, career, and celebrity news. Christie graduated from Loyola Marymount University with a bachelor's degree in humanities and a minor in journalism. She currently lives in New York, New York. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on September 26, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Getty Images You can count on celebrities to try all kinds of exciting workout innovations. After all, they have access to some of the best trainers and newest technologies to help them work toward their fitness goals. Case in point, Jessica Alba's longtime trainer, Ramona Braganza, recently shared a snap of Alba utilizing electrical muscle stimulation while exercising. "[Twenty-five] years as a celebrity trainer has allowed me to introduce many up and coming trends to my clients," writes Braganza in the caption of her Instagram post. "Electro muscle stimulation is the latest technology in the fitness market and very popular in Europe," she explains. "EMS training utilizes varying ranges of electric currents to stimulate muscle contractions. The extent of muscle [fibers] activated are greater, there is increased blood flow throughout the body, [and] greater calorie burn in a shorter amount of time." Jessica Alba Demonstrated Her Full-Body Workout On Instagram — Here's Exactly How to Do It Along with her caption, Braganza shared an image of Alba holding a squat while wearing an EMS suit to deliver targeted electric currents. "For my clients who lead very busy lives, making it easy to stay healthy and fit is imperative," continues Braganza in her caption. This was Alba's first time trying EMS, Braganza tells Shape, explaining that she makes an effort to keep up with technological advancements and has been working with the company Wiemspro to do so. "Our initial session was to test out the suit, and it went well," she adds, noting "Jessica has always been open to trying new things." As Braganza points out, in theory, EMS increases the intensity of an exercise, allowing you to get in an effective workout in less time than usual. Here's how it works: You wear a suit, vest, and/or shorts that deliver electrical stimulation to large areas of the body as you exercise. Though you're already engaging muscles by exercising, electrical impulses force muscles to contract, resulting in more muscle recruitment, Blake Dircksen, D.P.T., C.S.C.S., a physical therapist at Bespoke Treatments in New York City, previously told Shape. A typical EMS workout might last 15 minutes and include low-impact exercises, such as planks, lunges, and squats (as Alba demonstrates in Braganza's Instagram post). Even though that's a short period of time to spend exercising, EMS pulses make every move feel harder, accelerating how quickly you feel fatigued. How sore you feel after this kind of workout depends on the "intensity of the work, the weight used, the amount of time, how much eccentric load was done, and if any of the movements were done in new ranges," added Dircksen. Braganza plans to incorporate this type of training for her clients once or twice a week, which is "the maximum recommended amount," she notes. "However, I am also conscious that EMS can make someone very sore if set at too high an intensity, so my goal is to use this along with other modalities." How Much Exercise Is Too Much? If you have access to this kind of technology, an EMS workout may seem like a great way to get the most out of a short gym session. However, it's important to note that there isn't much research to prove the effectiveness of EMS for working out. "I think a person doing an EMS workout needs to have realistic expectations, especially if they're using it to cut down minutes on the gym," Jaclyn Fulop, M.S.P.T., founder of Exchange Physical Therapy Group, previously told Shape. Additionally, using unregulated EMS products could cause burns, bruising, skin irritation, and pain, according to the Food & Drug Administration. There are certainly pros and cons to trying out this buzzy workout technology. If you're interested in taking a page from Alba's book, you can look for gyms that utilize EMS units or find a trainer who is well-versed in using them. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit