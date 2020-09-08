Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

From weighted squats to resistance band exercises, Kaley Cuoco has been crushing her quarantine workouts. Her latest fitness "obsession"? Jumping rope.

Cuoco shared a video of herself "jumping it out," calling the cardio workout her "newest obsession" during quarantine. "All you need is 20 mins, a jump rope, and good music!" she captioned her post.

The video is no doubt impressive. It shows Cuoco practicing footwork, jumping backward, doing crisscrosses, and high knees — all while wearing a face mask, BTW. In response to haters on her post who questioned why she was wearing a mask during her workout, she wrote: "I wear a mask when I'm in an enclosed space around others. I'm protecting myself and everyone around me. That's why I choose to wear a mask." (Here's what you need to know about working out in a face mask.)

Even if you haven't grabbed a jump rope since your schoolyard or gym class days, you definitely don't want to overlook this full-body cardio blast. Jumping rope challenges your shoulders, arms, butt, and legs, improving your agility and coordination in the process. (Jennifer Garner is a big fan of jump rope, too.)

Plus, there's no denying that jumping rope is a ton of fun, not to mention you can do it just about anywhere. In a time when many types of home fitness equipment are (still) back-ordered or have skyrocketed in price, jump ropes are cost-effective, easy to transport and stow away, and readily available online.

Take the Whph Jump Rope (Buy It, $7, amazon.com), for example. The lightweight jump rope includes foam handles for a comfy grip, and the length of the rope can be adjusted if needed. It's not only affordable (and in stock), but it also boasts thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon.

There's also the DEGOL Skipping Rope (Buy It, $8, amazon.com), another low-cost adjustable option that works just as well for casual jumpers as it does for those seeking a fast and furious cardio session. More than 800 happy shoppers have raved about this rope, especially for speed and agility work.