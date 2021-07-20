Just Watching Kaley Cuoco and Her Sister Briana Do This Workout Will Make You Sweat
The actress (and dog advocate — IYKYK) isn't the only workout warrior in the family.
It's hardly a secret that Kaley Cuoco is an absolute badass in the gym. From tackling viral workout trends such as the koala challenge (when one person climbs on someone else much like a koala on a tree — you just have to watch it) to bringing back classic cardio favorites including jumping rope, it feels like there's nothing she won't try — and based on videos from her recent sweat session, it seems as if she relies on motivation from a fire playlist and the help of her younger sister, actress Briana Cuoco.
The Cuoco sisters teamed up for a Monday workout guided by Kaley's longtime trainer, Ryan Sorensen, and the pair tackled every single move with serious grit and determination. Sorensen shared an Instagram Reel of the trio's "garage gym" session, writing in his caption that it's "always a great start to the week with these two," tagging both Kaley and Briana's Instagram handles. (Related: Kaley Cuoco's Workout Routine Will Straight Up Make Your Jaw Drop)
In the clip, Kaley can first be seen wielding a large medicine ball, throwing it backward with force toward Sorensen, then pivoting to catch it when he throws it back. In a snippet shared to her Instagram Stories on Monday, the 35-year-old actress joked that the move is "also great for abs, booty, and a good chance of hitting @ryan_sorensen in the face." In a separate Instagram Story, she also shared a clip of herself throwing doing rotation ball slams to really target her obliques, posting, "if you want that sexy side ab thing.. do this… a lot."
If you don't already have a medicine ball in your home gym setup, you're missing out on all the strength and cardio benefits of this versatile piece of equipment. By incorporating a medicine ball into your routine, you can challenge your core stability and improve coordination, all while getting your heart rate up and breaking a serious sweat, à la Kaley. A great pick: the JFIT Soft Wall Medicine Ball (Buy It, from $31, amazon.com), which comes in 10 different weights and can be used for both strength and plyometric moves alike, including squats, burpees, crunches, and more. For a med ball that's designed to withstand strong slams, the JBM Medicine Ball (Buy It, from $36, amazon.com) is a great choice, too. (Want more? Check out the total-body medicine ball workout that carves your core.)
Sorensen told Shape that Kaley's med ball slam is a great move to target those hard to hit areas on the sides of the body, "working your external obliques with every slam."
"Med ball-tossing or slamming will be targeting the core, shoulders, legs all in one," explains Sorensen, who says he works out with Kaley twice a week. (Related: Why You Need to Start Doing Medicine-Ball Cleans, Stat).
During this particular training session with Sorensen, Kaley also hit the treadmill for a run and tackled some intense intervals on the Versaclimber, (Buy It, starting at $2,095, versaclimber.com), a vertical climbing machine that uses your hands and feet, requiring strength from just about every muscle in your body and an impressive amount of cardiovascular endurance.
"For Kaley's training we like to stick to the basics — lots of cardio, light strength work, and functional/athletic movements," said Sorensen. He adds that they typically build in agility and reflex or reactivity training, all of which helps maintain her skills for both tennis and equestrianism (two favorite hobbies of the actress).
At one point during Sorensen's Instagram video from Monday, Kaley herself got behind the camera as Briana threw some boxing punches, which Sorensen said is a "great way to target rotational core (obliques) and upper-to-middle back." Kaley also gave major props to Briana in a separate Instagram Story, as her 32-year-old sister crushed a set of push-ups while Kaley was on the Versaclimber. "Do what @bricuoco is doing and look like @bricuoco," she wrote. (See more of the best cardio machines you've never seen before.)
If you're not already exhausted just by watching these sisters get their sweat on, a peek through Kaley's Instagram Stories will have a bead of sweat forming on your brow. Along with the rest of the fierce full-body moves she conquered, she also powered through some side steps using a step platform similar to The Step Original Aerobic Platform (Buy It, $70, amazon.com), engaging both her arms and her core as she stepped to the sounds of "Without Me" by Eminem. She captioned the clip, "if you're an Irish dancer, you'll be good at this."
It's clear that the duo helped each other stay motivated during the workout, but it also seems like the throwback hip hop playlist helped, too. Aside from Eminem, they also played hits by the late DMX, proving that having your favorite gym buddy and your favorite songs on deck makes for a fun workout you'll look forward to again and again. It's true: Studies have shown that music makes workouts more bearable. Trust the science, pals!
