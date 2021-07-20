Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It's hardly a secret that Kaley Cuoco is an absolute badass in the gym. From tackling viral workout trends such as the koala challenge (when one person climbs on someone else much like a koala on a tree — you just have to watch it) to bringing back classic cardio favorites including jumping rope, it feels like there's nothing she won't try — and based on videos from her recent sweat session, it seems as if she relies on motivation from a fire playlist and the help of her younger sister, actress Briana Cuoco.

In the clip, Kaley can first be seen wielding a large medicine ball, throwing it backward with force toward Sorensen, then pivoting to catch it when he throws it back. In a snippet shared to her Instagram Stories on Monday, the 35-year-old actress joked that the move is "also great for abs, booty, and a good chance of hitting @ryan_sorensen in the face." In a separate Instagram Story, she also shared a clip of herself throwing doing rotation ball slams to really target her obliques, posting, "if you want that sexy side ab thing.. do this… a lot."

Sorensen told Shape that Kaley's med ball slam is a great move to target those hard to hit areas on the sides of the body, "working your external obliques with every slam."

"Med ball-tossing or slamming will be targeting the core, shoulders, legs all in one," explains Sorensen, who says he works out with Kaley twice a week. (Related: Why You Need to Start Doing Medicine-Ball Cleans, Stat).

During this particular training session with Sorensen, Kaley also hit the treadmill for a run and tackled some intense intervals on the Versaclimber, (Buy It, starting at $2,095, versaclimber.com), a vertical climbing machine that uses your hands and feet, requiring strength from just about every muscle in your body and an impressive amount of cardiovascular endurance.

"For Kaley's training we like to stick to the basics — lots of cardio, light strength work, and functional/athletic movements," said Sorensen. He adds that they typically build in agility and reflex or reactivity training, all of which helps maintain her skills for both tennis and equestrianism (two favorite hobbies of the actress).

If you're not already exhausted just by watching these sisters get their sweat on, a peek through Kaley's Instagram Stories will have a bead of sweat forming on your brow. Along with the rest of the fierce full-body moves she conquered, she also powered through some side steps using a step platform similar to The Step Original Aerobic Platform (Buy It, $70, amazon.com), engaging both her arms and her core as she stepped to the sounds of "Without Me" by Eminem. She captioned the clip, "if you're an Irish dancer, you'll be good at this."