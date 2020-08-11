Jump ropes are way more effective than you might think.

Think you need a bunch of hardcore exercise equipment to squeeze in a good workout? Kaley Cuoco's recent workouts will probs change your mind.

The former Shape cover star took to Instagram to share several pics of herself crushing an outdoor circuit led by her trainer Ryan Sorensen. She was also joined by her sister Bri who, based on a snap of her hunched over and out of breath, seemed to find the workout equally challenging.

"A big part of quarantine has been about staying in shape and getting ready to go back to work at a moment's notice," Cuoco wrote alongside the post. "Thank you to @ryan_sorensen, my amazing trainer for keeping me fit and my crazy gorgeous sister @bricuoco for being my workout partner. No pain no gain people!"

From the looks of it, most of Cuoco's exercises required little to no equipment—something Sorensen pointed out in an Instagram post of his own. "One of many things I've learned over this quarantine is that you don't need to train on a bunch of fancy equipment or in a fancy facility," he wrote, sharing more photos of his training sesh with the Cuoco sisters. "All you need is a plan in place and people around you that want to put in work to get results." (Related: How Kaley Cuoco Wakes Up Before the Crack of Dawn)

If you follow Cuoco on Instagram, you're probably aware that a lot of her workouts are accessible and approachable, and this one is no different. The best part? It only uses three pieces of equipment: a resistance band, a jump rope, and a single dumbbell.

All in all, Cuoco's sweat sessions seem to include a perfect mix of strength training and cardio—a combo that's key to building an effective workout routine.