Kate Hudson's Face After Completing This Mobility Challenge Is So Relatable

The actress is back to the gym grind on the 'gram, mastering an exercise so intense fellow celebs are showering her with praise.

If you've been keeping up with Kate Hudson on Instagram lately, you'll know that the 42-year-old actress has been focusing on her fitness. Whether crushing a "tornado drill" like a pro athlete or practicing her push-up form, Hudson has made her health a priority this summer — and seemingly has no plans of stopping soon, as evidenced by her latest Instagram post.

On Wednesday, the entrepreneur took to the 'gram to share a clip of her tackling hip rotations. The video begins with Hudson lying face-up on the floor while balancing a Hyperwear SandBell Neoprene Sandbag Free Weight (Buy It, starting at $14, amazon.com) on her left foot with the same leg extended. Hudson, who has been busy this summer filming Knives Out 2 in Greece, gradually rotates her body ever so slightly until she is on her stomach. She then moves her right leg across her body until she's lying on her back once again and extends both legs — all while continuing to stabilize the sandbag on her left foot.

"Hip rotations have always been crazy tight for me! I've been doing this move and it's starting to give me more movement! Feels sooooooo good to be able to do this better," she wrote in the caption. "Still a way to go. This is a fun move to try at home. You can put a shoe on your foot too. A little bit harder when it's a light shoe!"

After encouraging her fans to keep her posted on their attempts at the challenge, Hudson added, "Don't hurt yourself. Be kind to you [sic] body!!!"

Quick refresher: Mobility is "the ability for the body to effortlessly access all range of motion (ROM, or full movement potential) without pain or compensation," as physical therapist Ryan Ardoin, D.P.T., C.S.C.S., previously told Shape. And while some joints in the body are meant to be more stable (e.g. lumbar/lower spine), others such as the hips and shoulders are supposed to be more mobile. If you don't have "adequate mobility" in the latter areas, "your body will find a way to get it by compensating elsewhere, which could lead to injuries down the road," according to Ardoin. (Related: The Latest TikTok Mobility Challenge Requires Zero Equipment — But That Doesn't Mean It's Easy)

Given Hudson's ear-to-ear grin at the end of Wednesday's Instagram video, it's safe to say that she feels pretty proud of herself, and rightfully so, as the challenge actually has a wonderful effect on your hip mobility. Hip rotations (whether standing or on your back/stomach; internal or external) "help to strengthen the hip rotators and all activating muscles around them, including tensor fasciae latae (aka, your thigh muscle), upper gluteus muscles, and inner thighs," explains Bianca Vesco, a NASM-certified personal trainer and WW D360 coach. As a result, Vesco says performing regular hip rotations à la Hudson not only improves stability and balance but also prevents injuries in your hips, knees, and ankles.

Hudson also earned praise Wednesday from her famous friends, who showered the How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days actress with accolades on Instagram.

"You look like a superhero," commented Octavia Spencer, while Tracee Ellis Ross (whose own workout routine is impressively intense as well) called Hudson "incredible."

Dave Bautista, a former professional wrestler-turned-Guardians of the Galaxy actor, replied, "Omg I need this! 🙌 I won't be posting a video."