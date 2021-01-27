2020 was life-altering for most of us. For Kate Upton, she says it allowed her to hit pause and do some re-evaluating. "It's been a crazy time," she tells Shape. "But I've tried to look at the bright side of things because it's been such a hard year for so many people."

The 28-year-old model shares that she's been treasuring spending extra time with her family, especially her 2-year-old, Genevieve. When it comes to her lifestyle as a whole, she says she's learned to appreciate quality over quantity, especially when it comes to her fitness routine.

While her achievements are nothing short of impressive, Upton says it's not so much about how often she's working out, but rather how efficiently. "I only get breaks for short periods of time — mostly when my daughter is napping," she explains. "So it's been important for me to focus on getting in quality workouts."

For Upton, she says a "quality" workout means setting small goals that keep her motivated. "My goal is to get a good workout in every day, even if it's for 30 minutes," she shares. "I've been enjoying workouts from my Strong4Me Fitness program and have also been focused on hitting PRs, which has been a great source of motivation for me." (Watch her hit one of her latest PRs doing a dumbbell squat to press.)

"Working out has been a saving grace during this time," adds Upton. "But having a support system has also been crucial, at least for me. It's so important to talk to someone, whether that's your husband, members of your family, friends, or even a professional. Now more than ever it's so important to take care of yourself."

Upton also kept this "quality over quantity" motto in mind while venturing into her latest endeavor. She recently partnered with beauty and wellness brand Found Active to launch a line of clean, hassle-free skin-care products and wellness supplements that cater to the everyday active woman. "For the longest time, I've been searching for skin-care and wellness products that fit my lifestyle and not the other way around," she explains. But when Upton noticed a gap in the market, she says she set out to create a line of her own. "I wanted products that were multi-use and didn't only make me feel confident on the outside, but the inside as well."

Each product in the line ranges from $18 to $23 — an affordable price point that was important to Upton to maintain throughout the creative process of developing the collection, she says. "I think every woman must have access to natural, high-quality skin-care and wellness products because they're a game-changer for our bodies," she says. (Related: The Skin-Care Products Derms Would Buy If They Had $30 to Spend At the Drugstore)