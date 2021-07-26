Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Having a workout buddy really is the best thing ever, with studies illustrating time and time again that getting your sweat on with loved ones — either one-on-one or in a group, whether alongside your spouse, roommates, BFFs, or co-workers — will motivate you to work harder, help protect you from injury (hello, a built-in spotter!), and put you in a better mood than you'd be in after a solo sesh.

"I love seeing @kateupton and @sophiabush get after it like this," wrote Bruno in his Instagram caption last week. "They're both super strong and work hard. Also, fun fact: they didn't stop chatting and making fun of me the entire workout except for when I took this clip, so henceforth I might have to start recording the whole workout."

While there's likely no better way to pass the time at the gym than by poking fun at your trainer (surely, exercise experts would agree), based on Bruno's two Instagram clips, Bush and Upton definitely didn't let their fun distract them from the killer workout at hand.

In the first video, Bush is using gymnastic rings to tackle modified pull-ups, using her body weight and the grip of the rings to lift herself out of a squat. Gymnastic rings are a great way to incorporate full-body moves without impact, because you can use them for support. A similar top-rated pick: the PACEARTH Wooden Gymnastics Rings (Buy It, $40, amazon.com), a set of adjustable straps and non-slip rings designed to be used in your home gym. (Related: How to Set Up a Home Gym You'll Actually Want to Workout In)

Directly in front of her, Upton performed reverse lunges holding an 8 kg (or 17.6 lb) kettlebell with a slider beneath her rear foot. The dynamic move challenges stability and balance, requiring the 29-year-old model's muscles to stay engaged as she worked to keep her weight centered and the sliding leg under control. Of course, Upton handled it like a champ, which should surprise absolutely no one based on the fact that she makes everything from single-leg Romanian deadlifts to 205-pound barbell hip lifts look effortless.

