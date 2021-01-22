Even her baby is having a dance party in her belly while she cranks out some squats.

Kelly Rowland's due date is approaching, but that hasn't stopped her from having fun with her workouts while awaiting the arrival of baby number two. In a recent TikTok video, the former Destiny's Child singer gave a peek into her sweat sesh with trainer Rebecca Broxterman, where she put her baby belly on full display while wearing a cute peach-colored sports bra and black leggings. "Hit it. Hit it. Hit it. 9 months," the singer wrote in the caption.

In the clip, Rowland lightly bounces on a Bosu ball and crushes some donkey kicks, playfully twerking along the way — as if we needed more proof that the gym is her happy place.

Broxterman also took to her Instagram Stories to share more of Rowland's workout. In the first video, Rowland is seen doing a lengthy wall sit while her baby visibly has a dance party in her belly. In the next, she does a set of bodyweight squats with her hands behind her head for balance. In the final video, Broxterman gives fans a closer look at Rowland's slow, controlled donkey kicks. "Proud of you," the trainer wrote across the clip. (Related: Kelly Rowland Gets Real About Having Diastasis Recti)

By now, it's a known fact that staying active throughout a low-risk, healthy pregnancy can have tons of benefits. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) says exercising when you're expecting can help reduce back pain, promote healthy weight gain during pregnancy, and reduce your risk of gestational diabetes and preeclampsia, to name just a few perks.

That holds true even when you reach the third trimester or are on the brink of popping like Rowland. Even though research suggests that many women (understandably) stop exercising that late into pregnancy, moving your body during this time can still have ample benefits. (Related: 4 Ways You Need to Change Your Workout When You Get Pregnant)

"Continuing to put the work in when the going gets tougher in the third trimester will actually create a more resilient body that will be better able to handle everyday activities," Carolyn Appel, C.S.C.S., director of education for PROnatal Fitness, previously told Shape. Of course, that isn't to say that you won't need to take the intensity of your workouts down a notch. In fact, Appel said that doing simple exercises such as bodyweight or light-weight squats will wear you out, especially since you weigh more, always want to pee, and might also struggle with heartburn. (Here are more of the best — and worst — third trimester exercises.)

Regardless, to ensure you're being safe, Appel said it's best to stop exercising immediately if the moves don't feel good or cause you to lose form. And, as always, if you're unsure about how to get your body moving during the third trimester or have questions about certain exercises, it's always a good idea to reach out to your ob-gyn for advice.