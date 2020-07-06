Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Finding eco-friendly activewear that is both comfortable and cute is no easy feat—but don't worry, Kerry Washington has the evidence.

Over the weekend, the Little Fires Everywhere actress took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing a vibrant yellow yoga set from Girlfriend Collective, an eco-conscious activewear brand known for using fabric made with recycled water bottles. (Related: Girlfriend Collective Is the Hip New Athleisure Brand You'll Never Want to Take Off)

Washington's matching ensemble included Girlfriend Collective's best-selling Compressive High-Rise Leggings (Buy It, $68, girlfriend.com) that are both squat-proof (no peek-a-boo thong happening here) and built for high- and low-impact workouts (from yoga and meditation to strength training and HIIT). The best part? The leggings are available in three different lengths and are available in sizes ranging from XXS to 6XL. (Related: How to Shop for Sustainable Activewear)

Washington paired the marigold-yellow Girlfriend Collective leggings with the brand's popular Topanga Bra (Buy It, $38, girlfriend.com), a sports bra-crop top hybrid. With a high-neck, low back, and adjustable criss-cross straps, the brightly-colored sports bra is best suited for low-impact workouts like yoga and Pilates and is comfortable enough for everyday lounging.

The actress even found a way to dress up the yoga ensemble by adding a stylish headband and a set of gold hoops to the mix. (Related: How to Wear Yellow Workout Clothes and Athleisure Pieces)

In her post, Washington thanked her followers for joining her for her weekly virtual at-home yoga tutorial, which can be found on her Instagram Live. ICYDK, the actress has been sharing these tutorials since the beginning of quarantine in an effort to help her followers unwind and destress. "I'm so happy to be in community and connection with you all and therefor in community and connection with myself," the actress said before starting this week's Live workout.

The 30-minute sesh was shot in her IGTV-perfect backyard and started with a few minutes of pranayama aka breathwork. Washington's focus was on ujjayi breathing, otherwise known as deep-throat breathing, which is great for calming the mind and relaxing your entire body. (Here are more breathing exercises to better any situation)

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CCRZZa2HrKV/

Following some full-body stretches the actress then led her fellow yogis into some beginner-friendly yoga poses including, cat-cow, downward dog, sun salutations, and capped things off with some silent meditation. (Related: All the Benefits of Meditation You Should Know About)

Washington also took a moment to remind her followers that she's not a certified yoga teacher but hopes that her sessions help them feel peaceful and balanced. And for those interested in doing more mindful movements, she gave a shoutout to some of her favorite instructors including Peloton yoga guru Chelsea Love, long-time friend and yoga instructor Rebecca Benenati, and Erika Bloom Pilates founder Erika Bloom.

Ending her video, Washington shared the importance of taking care of your mental health and why there's nothing wrong with asking for help if you need it. "I've said it before, but whether it's a friend, pastor, family member, teacher, ask for help if you need it," she shared. "These are not normal times." (Up next: Kerry Washington and Activist Kendrick Sampson Spoke About Mental Health In the Fight for Racial Justice)