Kerry Washington's "Instagram vs. Reality" Roller Skating Post Will Make You Feel Seen

She was inspired to pick up the retro hobby after seeing professional skater, Oumi Janta's viral videos on Instagram.

In case you've somehow missed it, one of the biggest fitness trends to emerge during quarantine has been roller skating. Even celebs are taking up the retro hobby, including Courteney Cox and Ashley Graham.

The latest celeb to jump on the roller skating bandwagon is Kerry Washington, who perfectly captured just how tricky it can be to learn to skate.

In an Instagram post, the Scandal alum shared side-by-side clips of her "Instagram vs. reality" experience with roller skating. One clip shows professional skater and viral sensation Oumi Janta — Washington's "roll model" — looking incredibly graceful on four wheels, and the other shows Washington, trying her very best to do the same. (Related: How Quarantine Helped Me Rediscover My Passion for Skating)

Much like the rest of the internet this past summer, Washington was mesmerized by Janta's flawless skating vibes on social media. Back in July, Washington retweeted a clip of Janta on skates, writing, "Is she teaching zoom classes for [roller skating]??? Because I'd like to sign up. Also. I think I wanna buy some skates. Should I go in-line or classic 4 wheels?!?!?!"

Turns out, Washington did buy a colorful pair of Impala quad skates (one of the most popular roller-skate brands RN) to show off her own moves on the 'Gram. Sure, it looks like she's taking a few more stumbles than Janta (#relatable), but clearly, she's having a blast.

Regardless of whether your skating sessions look more like Washington's or Janta's, roller skating can be a "super-effective endurance, strength, and muscle development workout," Beau Burgau, C.S.C.S., strength coach and founder of GRIT Training, previously told Shape. Skating mainly targets the lower body, including your quads, glutes, hip flexors, and lower back, but there's also core work involved. "You have to use your core to stabilize yourself, which in turn helps improve your balance, control, and coordination," explained Burgau. Plus, he added, skating is a great form of low-impact cardio, meaning you get all the aerobic benefits with fewer risks for injuries compared to other types of cardio, like running.

But it's actually the mind-body benefits of skating that Janta, a teacher at Berlin's Jam Skate Club, loves so much. "It changed my movement a lot," she told The Cut. "I liked to dance before [my skating videos went viral], but with roller-skating I just feel more connected with my body." (Related: The Biggest Mental and Physical Benefits of Working Out)

"Skating requires a mind-body connection because it's a learned skill," echoed Burgau in his interview with Shape. "Walking and running come more naturally and instinctually, but since roller skating is a learned motion, it keeps you present and in the moment, making it a great way to practice mindfulness."