Self-professed fitness fanatic Khloé Kardashian is known for taking things up a notch at the gym. The reality star has already landed the cover of Shape (see behind the scenes at the cover shoot), written the healthy-living book Strong Looks Better Naked, and started her own reality weight-loss show, Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian. (FYI: Khloé previously defined what revenge body really means.)

Recently, the gym enthusiast took to her website and opened up about how she's been incorporating "double-duty" exercises into her workout routine to make the most of her time. As a part of her new regimen, she's been using battle ropes to really step up her game.

"My trainers are all huge fans of battle ropes, which are used to target multiple muscles and get your heart rate up at the same time," she writes. "It's a win-win move that I love to hate!"

It's true that battle ropes are a badass way to incorporate cardio and some serious strength training into one workout. These 7 battle rope exercises to slam, strength, and sculpt your body are proof.

"The goal is to create a wave motion throughout the ropes from one end to the other," continues Khloe. "I like to do as many reps as I can for 30 seconds, pause for 30 seconds and then repeat for about 5 minutes. You can either alternate the motion with your arms or swing the ropes at the same time."

As the name implies, battle ropes are no joke. They add major resistance to any Plyo or strength move and challenge your muscles in new ways. And don't be fooled into thinking these are only for your upper body-learn "the ropes" and you'll strengthen your abs, arms, shoulders, and legs all at the same time while reaping some serious heart-rate-boosting benefits. (That's why battle ropes are used in some of the best metabolism-revving strength moves.)

Along with getting a killer workout, the best part about this piece of equipment is that you can use it anywhere. "You can use them at home by wrapping the rope around a tree or pole. No need to hit the gym," writes Khloe. "Buy [them] in different lengths and weights but I'd recommend purchasing the lightest weight in any length to start out. Trust me-they're tough!"

Hope you're ready to slam your way into shape. Here are 8 battle rope exercises anyone can do to help you get you started.