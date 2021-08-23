Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

When it comes to workout videos, Khloé Kardashian's Instagram page is chock full of high-energy content. Known for being famously fierce in the gym, the 37-year-old reality star frequently mixes things up during her sweat sessions, blending cardio and strength training in ways that could potentially inspire any one of her 177 million followers. (Casual, right?)

Over the weekend, Kardashian shared an Instagram video from a recent workout with trainer Joël Bouraïma, which consisted of three circuits that she repeated four times each. ICYDK, circuit training involves cycling through a bunch of exercises, each of which usually aims to target different muscle groups. The kicker here is you don't rest in between, so you end up exerting tons of energy until you're low-key exhausted. (For more, check out the difference between circuit training and interval training.)

To begin her latest session, Kardashian warmed up on the StairMaster, adding in a series of backward kicks to prepare her body for the main event. And as tempting as it may be to just dive right into exercising, you may want to follow Kardashian's lead in getting your muscles warmed up; working out with cold muscles can throw off your form or up your risk of injury.

Next, Kardashian posted snippets of the intense circuit workouts, and honestly, your butt muscles will probably quiver just watching her go. In her first circuit, Kardashian incorporated six full-body moves, beginning with 10 weighted squats. Holding a kettlebell, Kardashian challenged her balance by elevating her heels with a dumbbell beneath each one. Adding weight via a kettlebell increases the demand on your muscles, while elevating your heels puts a different emphasis on muscles compared to a flat-footed squat. (Related: How to Do Bodyweight Squats Correctly Once and for All)

Kardashian then turned her attention to deadlifts with a barbell, which is a classic full-body exercise that works the hamstrings, glutes, calves, and core, among others. She later completed 10 kneeling lat pull-downs using a double-cable machine. In her Instagram caption, Kardashian noted to keep the "abs tight" and "shoulders down" in order to get a "full stretch" of the movement, which works the latissimus dorsi muscle (aka, the big back muscles that stretch from your armpit to your hip). (FYI: Lizzo loves this move during her tour workouts.)

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum next slayed 10 seated shoulder presses. Keeping her back straight and abs engaged, Kardashian sat on a cushion on the floor and used a dumbbell in each hand for added resistance. To cap off her first circuit, Kardashian did one minute of jump roping before 30 seconds of hanging abs from a double-cable machine. (Related: Khloé Kardashian Shared Her Insane Jump Rope Workout)

For the second circuit, Kardashian focused on weights. Beginning with a move she calls "single-arm snatches," Kardashian held a 20-pound weight in one hand as she used her free hand to support her lower back. From there, she would squat to lower the weight to the floor before lifting it above her head. She completed the exercise 10 times on each side before shifting gears to her next move: 10 front-weighted squats. By holding a barbell across her body, Kardashian kept her "back straight, traps down, [and] tummy tight," according to her Instagram caption. (Related: These Fitness Stories Will Inspire You to Start Lifting Heavy Weights)

Kardashian then moved on to a few classics, including 10 rows on an incline bench and 15 kettlebell tricep pushes. For the kettlebell tricep pushes, Kardashian rested her back on a bench while holding a kettlebell in both hands. Next, she hopped on a treadmill for 30-second side gallops, completing a set on each side for a total of one minute. To complete her second circuit, Kardashian got on an ab coaster for another core crusher. Adding a 20-pound sand ball between her legs, Kardashian gripped the top of the coaster before pulling her lower body up the slide 20 times. (Looking for another way to target abs? Check out this workout for a stronger core.)