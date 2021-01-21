You might have every intention of committing to a goal of regular workouts, but it's only human to have those days (or weeks) when it's just not gonna happen. Kristen Bell can attest, and she has a message for anyone who might be on a break from exercising.

Bell shared a post-workout selfie on Instagram with an update on her fitness routine. "I've been struggling the last 2 weeks, for who-knows-why-slash-ALL-the-reasons," she wrote. "Today I finally got back on the treadmill, figuratively and literally. And I'm proud. 'Good job, kb.' I said to myself."

"To anyone who's been feeling the same, you can do it," Bell continued in her post. "Just do the next right thing. I love u. Xo #mentalhealth #mentalhealthawareness" (Related: Kristen Bell Shares Ways to Check In with Yourself Amidst Her Own Mental Health Struggles)

As she alluded to with her hashtags, Bell has previously shared that she considers exercise an important part of managing her mental health. "My husband and I know that we need to work out not just for our physical well-being but for our mental well-being," she told Shape in an interview. (Bell has also bonded with Ashley Graham over their shared mental health approach to exercise.)

The actress also revealed in a Shape cover story that she values working out for her physical and mental health over aesthetic reasons. "To me, being healthy means feeling good about the choices I'm making," she told us. "And most important, it's about keeping fit mentally and physically. I'm constantly reminding myself that it's not about my thighs: It's about my commitment and my happiness level." She echoed the sentiment in an Instagram post, noting, "I don't work out to get a certain body shape. I work out for my mental health." (Related: Here's How Working Out Can Make You More Resilient to Stress)