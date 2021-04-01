From plyometric moves to compound exercises, here's how the To All the Boys I've Loved Before star trains.

If you've been feeling less-than-devoted to your workout routine for the last several months, Lana Condor can relate. Her trainer, Paolo Mascitti, says Condor approached him "after having a rough few months in quarantine," saying she wanted to "feel good and strong" again. "And that's what we've been working on ever since," he tells Shape. (Related: Now Isn't the Time to Feel Guilty About Your Workout Routine)

Mascitti says that, most recently, he's been training virtually with Condor about four to five times a week. Their sessions run about an hour long and their primary focus is high-intensity interval training (HIIT), he shares. "We also do a lot of resistance training combined with plyometric movements," he adds.

Condor's goal is to build overall strength, explains the trainer. So rather than focusing on a specific body part each day, Mascitti says he incorporates compound movements into their circuits to provide more of a full-body burn. "We might have a day where we'll spend a few extra minutes on the quads and glutes or the chest and triceps, but since Lana just wants to feel healthy, my goal is to provide her with well-rounded and balanced workouts," he explains. (Related: Here's What a Perfectly Balanced Weekly Workout Schedule Looks Like)

Mascitti says Condor is equally focused on taking days off as she is on sticking to her workout routine. Sometimes she'll even dabble in recovery therapies such as infrared sauna treatment (infrared heat is thought to help with blood circulation and pain relief) and cryotherapy (exposing your body to intense cold is said to help with muscle recovery), adds the trainer.

"I think taking days off when you need them is so important," he says. "Lana is good at communicating what her body needs, and we work together to figure out solutions to make sure she keeps training consistently."

Whether they're working on training or recovery, Mascitti says Condor is a "dream" client. "She's down to earth, she works hard, and because of that, she makes my job easy," he shares.

Get a taste of Condor's fitness routine with an exclusive full-body workout designed by Mascitti for Shape. This workout is suitable for all levels, but Mascitti suggests listening to your body and modifying wherever it's needed.

Lana Condor's Full-Body Strength Workout

How it works: Warm up, then do each exercise for the allotted number of reps or time. Repeat each circuit four times.

What you'll need: Dumbbells, a jump rope, and a medicine ball.

Circuit 1

Squat with Dumbbell Overhead Press

A. Stand with feet slightly wider than hip-width apart. Hold a dumbbell in each hand, resting one end of the dumbbell on top of each shoulder. Stack the weight over wrists with elbows pointing down.

B. Keeping the chest up, lower into a squat, pushing hips back and down until thighs are parallel to the ground.

C. Press feet firmly into the ground and drive through legs to stand. Use the momentum to press the dumbbells overhead, finishing with biceps by ears.

D. Lower the dumbbells to shoulders to return to start.

Do 15 reps.

Squat Jump

A. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, hands clasped in front of the chest, and descend into a squat position.

B. Explosively push upward, jumping as high as possible. Drive through heels and not toes. Upon landing, immediately squat down.

Repeat for 30 seconds.

Dumbbell Reverse Lunge

A. Stand with feet together. Hold a dumbbell in each hand, palms facing in.

B. Take a big step backward with the right foot, keeping hips square to the front, pelvis neutral, and dumbbells by sides. Lower until both legs are bent at 90-degree angles, keeping chest tall and core engaged.

C. Press into the mid-foot and heel of the left foot to stand, stepping right foot up to meet the left.

Do 10 reps. Switch sides; repeat.

Jumping Lunge

A. Start in lunge position with right leg in front and both legs bent at 90-degree angles.

B. Lower down 1 to 2 inches to gain momentum and push off as you jump directly up, switching legs before landing softly in lunge position with opposite leg in front.

C. Alternate sides and move quickly.

Repeat for 30 seconds.

Rest for one minute and repeat the circuit four times.

Circuit 2

Walkout to Plank Push-Up

A. Stand with feet hip-width apart. Squat, then walk hands out until hands are under chest, palms just wider than shoulder-width apart. Engage quads and core as if holding a high plank.

B. Bend elbows back at 45-degree angles to lower entire body toward the floor, pausing when chest is just below elbow height.

C. Exhale and press into palms to push body away from the floor to return to high-plank position, moving hips and shoulders at the same time.

D. Walk hands back to feet and return to standing position.

Do 12 reps.

Medicine Ball Slam

A. Hold a medicine ball and stand with feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart.

B. Explosively press ball overhead, then immediately slam it to the floor by driving ball downward. As you do, follow the ball with your body, avoid bending at the waist, and end in a low squat position with head up, and chest and glutes low.

C. Catch the ball on the first bounce and explode upward, driving the ball back overhead and fully extending body and arms.

Repeat for 30 seconds.

Lateral Lunge

A. Stand with feet together and hands clasped in front of chest.

B. Take a large step out to the right, immediately lowering into a lunge, sinking hips back and bending right knee to track directly in line with right foot. Keep left leg straight but not locked, with both feet pointing forward.

C. Push off the right foot to straighten right leg, and step the right foot next to the left to return to starting position.

Do 10 reps. Switch sides; repeat.

Jump Rope

A. Grab rope handles with each hand, and start with rope behind you.

B. Rotate wrists and forearms to swing rope up overhead. As the rope passes shins, jump by springing through the toes and let the rope pass underneath.

Repeat for 30 seconds.