Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Her feel-good wellness routine is exactly the kind of thing we all need right now.

Grueling HIIT bootcamps are not appealing to Lana Condor. The multi-talented actor and singer, known as the beloved Lara Jean Covey in the To All the Boys I've Loved Before movie series on Netflix, says, "I've done all the high-intensity workouts and there are some that I feel really horrible after. I'm drained and I can't move the rest of the day." (Related: Why You Should Tone Down Your Workout Intensity During COVID)

After years of experimentation, she turned back to the exercise she's loved since she's a preteen: Zumba.

She was introduced to the Latin dance workout when she was a thirteen-year-old ballerina studying at a prestigious dance conservatory in Seattle (um, NBD). To balance her intense classical ballet training, she began taking Zumba classes on the side as an outlet to let loose. "Ballet classes left me feeling very stressed all the time because it is just so structured and precise," she says. "Zumba was really a place where I could just have an hour to let go and move my body for the fun of it and every movement doesn't have to be 'spot on.'"

Now, at 23, she's ditched ballet and still turns to Zumba (which, yes, has streaming options online). "It's a workout that I feel the most joy in and I actually feel even better after the class," she says. Condor also serves a brand ambassador for the program and is hosting a virtual global dance celebration to ring in Zumba's 20th anniversary on April 29th, hoping to virtually mimic the energy of an in-person class.

When she's not dancing away the stress of this wild year, she's focused on standing up for what she believes in, staying connected with friends, escaping the 24/7 news cycle, and just trying to get some damn sleep — just like the rest of us.

Going Virtual — But, No, Not On Zoom

"During the pandemic, I've gotten into virtual reality workouts! There's an awesome virtual workout [called Supernatural] I do using the Oculus Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset (Buy It, $299, amazon.com). It's my go to! I buy it for my friends so we can stay in touch and I can 'see' my friends in VR land."

oculus-quest-2-virtual-reality-headset Oculus Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset $299 SHOP IT Amazon

Hot Yoga (and Baths) for Better Zzz's

"Before bed, I need to calm my mind before I can fall asleep. Yoga calms me mentally and physically. Specifically, hot yoga is such an amazing, relaxing workout for me.

For nighttime self-care, tub time is the best time! Every night I'm home and not on location filming, I indulge in a long soak. I have a magnesium and CBD soak that I mix together. I light three candles and have the CBD and magnesium soak into my body. It's the best feeling ever!"

Avoiding the Doomscrolll

"There's a lot of trauma that we're all going through seemingly every day, so I have to enforce boundaries. I really prioritize staying off my phone as much as possible and only reading the news at certain parts of the day for a short period of time. I also turned off breaking news alerts on my phone. I simply want to choose when I'm going to expose myself to what seems like a constant thread of bad news. When I need a break, I open a book. Reading really takes me out of my reality." (Related: The Benefits of Books You Need to Read to Believe)

Speaking Up On What Matters