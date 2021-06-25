OK, OK. So you might be thinking Nyong'o's fitness tip is one that only the most energetic and enthusiastic fitness instructors would say as you're silently muttering under your breath, but it turns out there's actually something to cracking a smile as you sweat. A small 2017 study published in the journal Psychology of Sport and Exercise brought together 24 recreational runners for a series of treadmill tests. The researchers measured participants' "running economy" - a measure of how much oxygen you use to stride at a given speed - while the subjects ran with smiles, frowns, and neutral expressions. (Related: 13 Benefits of Running That Make You Healthier (and Happier))