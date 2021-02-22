Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Petsch demonstrated the 10 moves that make up her favorite butt workout while showing off her new collection with Fabletics.

If you're looking for a butt workout that'll fire up your glutes in a matter of moments, Madelaine Petsch has you covered. The Riverdale actress shared her favorite 10-minute, minimal-equipment butt workout in a new video on her YouTube channel.

Ten minutes straight of booty exercises is no joke; toward the end of her video, Petsch says, "At this point, it kind of feels like my butt is going to fall off." If you want to experience that glute burn for yourself, you can follow the workout below — or take her word for it and simply watch the video for activewear research purposes (#nojudgment).

Madelaine Petsch's 10-Minute Butt Workout

How it works: Complete the first three exercises as indicated. Then, complete the four remaining exercises on the right side. Finally, repeat the same group of four exercises on the left side.

You will need: A resistance band and one (optional) ankle weight.

Glute Bridge

A. Wrap a resistance band loop around legs above knees. Lie on back, feet hip-width apart and flat on the floor, arms straight with palms flat on the floor. Engage abs throughout exercise.

B. Keeping shoulders and feet on the ground, squeeze glutes and press hips up toward the ceiling until body forms one line from chest to knees.

C. Pause, then slowly lower back to starting position.

Do as many reps as possible (AMRAP) for one minute.

Glute Bridge Hold with Abduction

A. Wrap a resistance band loop around legs above knees. Start in a glute bridge position with shoulders and feet on the ground and abs engaged.

B. Push out on band with both legs to drive knees away from each other. Pause, then slowly return to start.

Do AMRAP for one minute.

Single-Leg Glute Bridge

A. Wrap a resistance band loop around legs above knees. Lie face-up on the floor with right knee bent at a 90-degree angle (make sure to keep heel on the ground) and left leg held to chest.

B. Lift butt up and off the ground. Try to maintain a straight line from head to knees while placing weight in right heel and right shoulder. Hold, then return to starting position.

Do AMRAP for 30 seconds. Repeat on opposite side.

All-Fours Glute Kickback

A. Start kneeling on all fours with ankle weight around right ankle. Kick right leg straight back.

B. Bend right knee and return to start.

Do AMRAP for one minute.

All-Fours Leg Lift

A. Start on floor on all fours with an ankle weight around right ankle. Extend right leg straight back with toes resting on floor.

B. Keeping hips square, lift right leg as high as possible. Pause, then lower leg.

Do AMRAP for one minute.

Donkey Kick Pulses

A. Start on floor on all fours with an ankle weight around right ankle

B. Keeping right knee bent at 90 degrees, flex right foot and lift knee to hip level.

C. Lower knee a few inches, then lift again. Continue pulsing.

Do AMRAP for one minute.

Glute Kickback to Knee-to-Elbow

A. Start kneeling on all fours with ankle weight around right ankle. Kick right leg straight back.

B. Keeping right thigh parallel to the ground, draw right knee to right elbow. Continue to alternate between kicking leg straight back and drawing knee to elbow.