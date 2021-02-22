Madelaine Petsch Shared Her 10-Minute Butt-Destroying Workout
Petsch demonstrated the 10 moves that make up her favorite butt workout while showing off her new collection with Fabletics.
If you're looking for a butt workout that'll fire up your glutes in a matter of moments, Madelaine Petsch has you covered. The Riverdale actress shared her favorite 10-minute, minimal-equipment butt workout in a new video on her YouTube channel.
In the video, Petsch demonstrated the workout while making a few strategic outfit changes to show off her new collection with Fabletics. (Hot tip: Her leggings are two for $24 if you sign up for a membership.) The workout involves a glute band and ankle weights for resistance, so you can easily copy the routine when you're on-the-go or working out from home without access to weights. In her video, Petsch appears to be using The Better Band (Buy It, $30, amazon.com), which is an adjustable booty band (most bands aren't adjustable), as well as P.Volve 3 lbs Ankle Weights (Buy It, $23, urbanoutfitters.com). (Related: The Butt Workout with Weights That'll Sculpt Your Best Butt Ever)
Even if you're not interested in attempting Petsch's full routine, the workout strings together a series of moves you might want to incorporate into your own butt workouts. Glute bridges are excellent for glute activation, meaning they can help "wake up" your glutes so they remain engaged and don't rely on other muscles to compensate. The single-leg variation of the exercise requires extra effort from the glute of the stationary leg. Kickbacks likewise fire up your glute muscles, while donkey kicks work your core in addition to your glutes, but Petsch ups the intensity by adding ankle weights. (Related: Katie Austin's 10-Minute Butt Workout You Can Do at Home)
Ten minutes straight of booty exercises is no joke; toward the end of her video, Petsch says, "At this point, it kind of feels like my butt is going to fall off." If you want to experience that glute burn for yourself, you can follow the workout below — or take her word for it and simply watch the video for activewear research purposes (#nojudgment).
Madelaine Petsch's 10-Minute Butt Workout
How it works: Complete the first three exercises as indicated. Then, complete the four remaining exercises on the right side. Finally, repeat the same group of four exercises on the left side.
You will need: A resistance band and one (optional) ankle weight.
Glute Bridge
A. Wrap a resistance band loop around legs above knees. Lie on back, feet hip-width apart and flat on the floor, arms straight with palms flat on the floor. Engage abs throughout exercise.
B. Keeping shoulders and feet on the ground, squeeze glutes and press hips up toward the ceiling until body forms one line from chest to knees.
C. Pause, then slowly lower back to starting position.
Do as many reps as possible (AMRAP) for one minute.
Glute Bridge Hold with Abduction
A. Wrap a resistance band loop around legs above knees. Start in a glute bridge position with shoulders and feet on the ground and abs engaged.
B. Push out on band with both legs to drive knees away from each other. Pause, then slowly return to start.
Do AMRAP for one minute.
Single-Leg Glute Bridge
A. Wrap a resistance band loop around legs above knees. Lie face-up on the floor with right knee bent at a 90-degree angle (make sure to keep heel on the ground) and left leg held to chest.
B. Lift butt up and off the ground. Try to maintain a straight line from head to knees while placing weight in right heel and right shoulder. Hold, then return to starting position.
Do AMRAP for 30 seconds. Repeat on opposite side.
All-Fours Glute Kickback
A. Start kneeling on all fours with ankle weight around right ankle. Kick right leg straight back.
B. Bend right knee and return to start.
Do AMRAP for one minute.
All-Fours Leg Lift
A. Start on floor on all fours with an ankle weight around right ankle. Extend right leg straight back with toes resting on floor.
B. Keeping hips square, lift right leg as high as possible. Pause, then lower leg.
Do AMRAP for one minute.
Donkey Kick Pulses
A. Start on floor on all fours with an ankle weight around right ankle
B. Keeping right knee bent at 90 degrees, flex right foot and lift knee to hip level.
C. Lower knee a few inches, then lift again. Continue pulsing.
Do AMRAP for one minute.
Glute Kickback to Knee-to-Elbow
A. Start kneeling on all fours with ankle weight around right ankle. Kick right leg straight back.
B. Keeping right thigh parallel to the ground, draw right knee to right elbow. Continue to alternate between kicking leg straight back and drawing knee to elbow.
Do AMRAP for one minute.
