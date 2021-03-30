Megan Thee Stallion Just Proved There's No Such Thing As a “Girl Workout”

Way back in your fifth-grade gym class, you probably heard people refer to two types of push-ups: the standard version and the "girl's version," in which your knees are on the ground to make the workout ~easier~. Even though this modification and others like it can be beneficial for all genders and fitness levels, there's still a stereotype that women are inherently "weak" and only do workouts that are "child's play" for men. But Megan Thee Stallion recently made it clear that she isn't taking this B.S. anymore.

As part of her "Hottie Bootcamp 2.0" series on Instagram, the rapper posted a video of her doing a roughly 30-minute kettlebell workout designed by her trainer, Tim Boutte. The sweat sesh involved performing five different kettlebell exercises — dedicating 30 seconds of work and 30 seconds of rest to each move — and repeating the entire thing five times. Before getting started, Megan is seen telling her male friend to grab a kettlebell and join in. His response? "This is a girl workout...This is for thighs and ass and all of that." (Guess he's never seen these Olympic weightlifting women who make lifting heavy sh*t look easy.)

Of course, Megan wasn't going to take that type of sexist remark. "Well, what?" she asks him in the video. "You can't do it or something?" Fast-forward a few minutes, and it's pretty obvious that Megan's friend — who finally gave in and agreed to try it out — underestimated just how brutal this "girl workout" would be. In the middle of a round of goblet squats, he sets down his kettlebell and drops his hands on his waist, clearly winded. "It's a girl workout — why you out of breath?" Megan sarcastically asks in the video.

It's no surprise her friend was completely exhausted after just two sets of the workout; these moves are intense for anyone — and they don't challenge just your "ass" either. Kettlebell training, in general, can boost aerobic capacity, improve dynamic balance, and dramatically increase core strength, according to research conducted by the American Council on Exercise. And the specific exercises included in Megan's workout are designed to target multiple major muscle groups. (Related: This Full-Body Kettlebell Workout Turns You Into a Total Powerhouse)

The first exercise, kettlebell swings, work the hips, glutes, and hamstrings while you drive through the hips to bring the weight up to eye level, and they train the lats and triceps, which helps with shoulder extension, according to the ACE. Kettlebell goblet squats — Megan's second exercise and the one her friend bailed out on — not only target the glutes, calves, and hamstrings while you drop it low and spring back up, but they also activate your back muscles, which in turn improves your posture since you're holding the bell at chest level. The third move — kettlebell stationary lunges — amps up the burn in the quads, hamstrings, glutes, and calves and challenges your balance, according to the ACE.

If your legs are quivering just reading this, know that the best (and toughest) moves have yet to come. The Bulgarian split squats Megan performs, in which the rear foot is elevated, target the upper and lower body, stretch your hip flexors, *and* help improve unilateral strength, so your glutes are equally strong. Finally, Megan wraps up her workout with suitcase sumo squats, in which she holds the kettlebell on the outside of her thigh with one arm and keeps the other arm raised at shoulder height. The sumo squat on its own seriously works the inner thighs and challenges your balance, but once you add in that suitcase hold, you also train your grip strength and obliques. (Related: You'll Feel This Simple 5-Move Kettlebell Leg Workout Tomorrow)