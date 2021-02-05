Watch Miley Cyrus Run and Sing at the Same Time In This Epic Treadmill Workout

Miley Cyrus has been hard at work prepping for her performance at the Super Bowl LV TikTok Tailgate, which takes place this Sunday ahead of the big game. "Been working my ass off on this set list!" she recently shared on Instagram. "I think you're gonna DIG IT!"

On top of sharing videos of her band rehearsals, Cyrus has also been training her vocals in a rather unconventional way: by singing and running at the same time.

This week, the singer shared two videos that show her belting out entire songs while simultaneously running on a Peloton treadmill. Take a look:

In one clip, Cyrus takes a brisk walk while singing her song, "Plastic Hearts", hitting every single note with ease. In another video, she amps things up by running and singing "Rebel Girl" by the band Bikini Kill, followed by her own song "Angels Like You". (Here's how J. Lo and Shakira prepped for their Super Bowl LIV performance in 2020.)

In the background, someone (presumably Cyrus' voice coach) is heard asking the singer to "match the pace" to the rhythm of each song — and she keeps up, no problem. Toward the end of one of the videos, another person is heard complimenting Cyrus saying, "That's an athlete right there." (#Facts.)

TBH, breathing while running, in general, is hard. There are so many techniques and methods that can help you maximize performance benefits without getting totally winded along the way. But to add singing into the mix? That calls for a whole different level of strength and endurance. (Related: The Best Beginner Breathing Exercises for Runners)

Cyrus' impressive treadmill performance has inspired singers and cardio enthusiasts alike, including Lizzo, who decided to try the workout herself in a new Instagram video. The 32-year-old pop star took a cue from Cyrus and hopped on her own Peloton treadmill on Thursday to sing her hit song "Cuz I Love You" while jogging.

"I'm doing this for all the big girls out there," she's heard saying at the beginning of the video. "They said we couldn't do it!" (Related: Lizzo Wants You to Know She's Not "Brave" for Loving Herself)

In the three-minute clip, Lizzo showed off her impressive vocals and shared a whole new appreciation for Cyrus' version of vocal training. "I'm tireeeeeed... Cuz I Love Yooooouuu," Lizzo captioned the video. "I saw @mileycyrus running and singing on a treadmill, so I ran and sang on a treadmill. It was fetch. And F---ING HARD."