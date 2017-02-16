Model Kate Upton isn't just gracing the cover of this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which is a serious accomplishment in and of itself, but her face and amazing bod is plastered on *all three covers.* That's pretty impressive. But here's what's even more impressive: her workout skills. It makes sense that most models (of all sizes!) work hard in the gym, but we didn't realize how truly badass Upton's sweat sessions were until we checked out her Instagram account. While we know many models are fans of workouts like boxing, spinning, and yoga, we haven't seen as many get really into powerlifting. Her trainer, Ben Bruno, has her doing some serious moves-the kind that not only require hard work, but also skill, balance, and strength. (If boxing is your thing, you can work out like a Sports Illustrated model with this partner boxing workout.)

After checking out her routine, we wanted to know: Can we do a workout like this on our own? Holly Rilinger, creative director of Cyc Studios and Nike master trainer, gave us the full rundown on the moves Kate has been doing and what to keep in mind if you want to do them at your own gym.

1. Assisted One Arm One Leg Row

This movement is really tough because it requires a lot of balance. Luckily, you can use an upright foam roller to keep yourself stable. "The great thing about working the body unilaterally (one side at a time) is that the leg or arm is forced to complete the movement independent of the other side," says Rilinger. That basically means you can't use other parts of your body, even subconsciously, to help you perform the exercise, making it more targeted. "This full body move is great for hip stability while working glutes, hamstrings and lats," she says. As for your form, it's crucial to remember to keep your hips square to the ground, your back flat, and a slight bend in your standing leg. (Here's more on why you should do one-sided workouts.)

2. Landmine Leg Combo

If you've done landmine exercises before, you know they can be challenging. If you're not familiar, these movements involve lifting one side of a barbell while the other is fixed to the ground. "This three-part move is all about hip hinging and front loading," says Rillinger. "This means two things: core strength and an emphasis on glutes and hamstrings." In other words, areas you probably want to target at some point during your workout. In this exercise, there are five reps of three different movements: Romanian deadlift, regular deadlift, and sumo deadlift. "During the first part of the exercise there will be little movement outside of your hips. Push your hips behind until you feel a stretch in your hamstrings, and as you push your hips forward on way back up, squeeze your glutes," says Rilinger. For a Romanian deadlift, the barbell and plates should not hit the ground. "Parts two and three will require a slight bend in the knees," she adds. One thing to note is that as you move through each of the variations, your stance should get progressively wider." If you're not familiar with landmine or deadlift movements, it's a good idea to ask a trainer to help you with this one.

3. Band-Resisted Barbell Hip Thrusts

"This is a killer butt move!" says Rilinger. Traditional hip thrusts just use a barbell on its own, but here Upton's trainer has added a resistance band under her feet and around the bar to really drive the movement home. Because of this, "you have to really focus on executing a full range of motion," she notes. It'll be tough to get your lower half into a full bridge position, but that's the point. In this video, Upton completes 10 reps before doing a 10-second isometric hold. "This means the muscle is under tension for an extended period of time," explains Rilinger. "It's brutal but effective. Make sure to squeeze your butt at the top of every rep and keep your belly button pulled in to protect your lower back." (FYI, hip thrusts are one of the best exercises for a tight butt.)

4. Landmine Bench Squats

If you struggle with traditional front squats, where the bar rests on your shoulders in front of you, these heavy landmine bench squats are a great alternative. "The bench gives you a specific goal for range of motion," says Rilinger, which can be really helpful for those who are newer to squatting. "The moment your butt taps the bench you can drive back up to your starting position," she adds. Another major upside to this exercise is that it literally utilizes almost your entire body. It works your glutes, quads, hamstrings and core, all while the shoulders, lats, and chest are also engaged. (If you're tired of the same old squats, here's the new squat variation you should add to your butt workouts.)

5. 1.5 Rep Trap Bar Deadlifts

If you've never seen a trap bar before, there's a good chance there's one lying in the corner of your gym somewhere. Trap bar deadlifts are a great supplement for getting better at the traditional barbell deadlift, as they place less stress on your back and make the optimal starting position easier to get into. "Deadlifts of any kind are one of the best full body exercises out there when executed properly," says Rilinger. That being said, there's a lot to keep track of in terms of your form. Rilinger says you should have full tension throughout your body, a flat back, retracted shoulder blades and a proper hip hinge, for starters. (To check your form, read up on the three most common deadlift mistakes you're probably making.)