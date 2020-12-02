Rebel Wilson's "year of health" is quickly coming to a close, but she's spilling all kinds of details about what she's learned along the way. On Tuesday, she hopped on Instagram Live for over an hour to talk to fans about her health and wellness journey, from the nutritional changes she's made to the workouts she's been loving most. Her favorite way to stay active? Walking.

"I want you guys to know that the majority of the exercise that I've done this year has just been going out for a walk," Wilson said during the IG Live.

Whether she's exploring Sydney Harbor in her native Australia, strolling to the Statue of Liberty in New York, or going to Griffith Park in Los Angeles, the Pitch Perfect alum said walking has been her main form of exercise this past year.

Granted, walking isn't the only workout Wilson has gotten into these last several months. She's also posted videos of herself surfing, tire flipping, boxing, and so much more, oftentimes with the help of personal trainers. "I know I'm in a lucky position," Wilson said in her IG Live. "I do have access to really amazing personal trainers," including pros like Gunnar Peterson in Los Angeles and Jono Castano Acero in Australia.

But Wilson said walking has remained one of her most consistent go-to workouts, thanks to its low-impact nature and accessibility — there's no fancy equipment, gym membership, or trainer required. "[Walking] is free," she said in her IG Live. She aims to walk for an hour at a time, she continued, and she listens to podcasts, music, and even motivational audiobooks to help her stay focused along the way. (Here are 170 epic workout songs to spice up your playlist.)

Wilson has even gotten into hiking during her health journey. At first, she admitted she "never thought" she'd enjoy it. "Walking uphill — who would've thought that would be a fun activity?" she joked in her IG Live. "But it's good to be out in nature [and] get that air into your lungs. I really, really love it, so now I do that all the time." (Related: These Benefits of Hiking Will Make You Want to Hit the Trails)

While it might sound too good to be true, walking really is aces for both your physical and mental health — and you'll reap the benefits whether you're going for a stroll around the block or hitting the trails for a hike. "Walking has benefits for everyone," Reid Eichelberger, C.S.C.S., head trainer at EverybodyFights Philadelphia, previously told Shape. "Physically speaking, just walking alone can improve blood pressure, blood sugar levels, and other health indicators. Mentally, walking can reduce stress [and] help improve sleep quality." (Related: The Mental and Physical Health Benefits of Outdoor Workouts)

Plus, considering how much time most of us are spending inside now because of the COVID-19 pandemic, getting outside might be more important than ever for our mental health. "Simply being outside in nature can help de-stress us, since it has been shown to lower salivary cortisol, one of the biomarkers of stress," Suzanne Bartlett Hackenmiller, M.D., an integrative medicine adviser to AllTrails.com, previously told Shape. "Research has also suggested that just five minutes in nature is all it takes for our brain to start thinking differently and for us to experience a more relaxed disposition."