At the beginning of each month, Reese Witherspoon announces her Book Club’s latest pick and encourages fans to read along with her. And while this month was no different, she also kicked off December asking her followers to join in another monthlong activity: a run/walk challenge. Now, a few weeks into it, the 44-year-old star is taking to the gram to share updates on how she’s staying injury-free and committed to her self-made challenge.

In a series of Instagram Stories posted on Monday, Witherspoon explained that for Day 8 of her challenge (which, btw, seems to have an informal, set-your-own goals format), she opted for a treadmill workout to avoid running in the cold. She then shared a breakdown of her full interval routine for anyone who might want to try it: Keeping her incline at 1 percent, Witherspoon alternated between walking for three minutes at 3.5–4 miles per hour and running for two minutes at 5.5–6 miles per hour, for a total of 30 minutes.

If you find the treadmill boring, interval workouts can actually seem to go by faster than a monotonous steady-paced run. And need not forget, listening to the right music can help transform a tedious treadmill sesh too. Just take it from Witherspoon, who also shared the playlist — Pure Motivation on Apple Music — that helped her power through her sweat sesh.

Just a few days earlier during the weekend, Witherspoon shared a look at her recovery routine during her run/walk challenge. In a video she posted to Instagram, Witherspoon goes through a series of foam rolling exercises, which, according to her caption, she learned from celebrity trainer and fitness instructor Kadee Sweeney. "Some of y'all are doing a Run/Walk Challenge with me this month. Still time to join us if you feel inclined," Witherspoon wrote in the caption. "I thought I would share my daily roll out routine courtesy of @kadeefit 🏃🏼‍♀️ (Because it’s important to stretch!)😁 Hope you have a great workout!" (Related: Reese Witherspoon Swears By the Calming Effects of Yoga Before a Big Event)

In the video, Witherspoon begins by rolling out her glutes with her legs in a figure-four position. She then places the roller beside her hip to roll out her glute medius muscles then appears to move down to the bottom of her IT band. Slight tangent: Whether or not you should use a foam roller on your IT band is under debate in the fitness world. Many pros caution that you should use foam rolling only on muscles, not joints, bones, ligaments, or tendons. Loosening up a ligament such as the IT band, which acts as a stabilizer for your knees' lateral movement, could actually encourage injury during workouts or even everyday life. (See: Why Runners Shouldn't Be Foam Rolling Their IT Band)

Back to Witherspoon's routine, where she then rolls out her quads and stretches hip flexors by pulling one knee to her chest then crossing it over. The mom of two then moves the roller from under her pelvis to under her feet for glute bridges. (Doing glute bridges can help counteract an anterior pelvic tilt, a common imbalance which is caused by tilting your hips back excessively.) Finally, to encourage shoulder flexibility, Witherspoon lies down with the foam roller along her spine and leans side to side; then, with her knees on the ground and hands on the foam roller, moves forward and back with her torso. Witherspoon appears to be using a smooth, black foam roller, similar to the Amazon Basics High-Density Exercise, Massage, Muscle Recovery, Round Foam Roller (Buy It, $22, amazon.com).

Witherspoon is wise to make foam rolling part of her daily routine, as it can improve your flexibility, decrease exercise fatigue, and reduce your likelihood of experiencing soreness moving forward. In other words, you're better off making foam rolling a habit than only relying on it when you're extremely sore. (Related: Which Is Better: A Foam Roller or Massage Gun?)