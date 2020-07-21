Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Rita Ora's Butt Workout Will Make You Want to Take Your Next Sweat Session Outside

Last month, Rita Ora shared a post-workout selfie on Instagram with the caption "keep moving," and she seems to be living by her own advice. Lately, the singer has stayed active by way of walks, yoga, Pilates, and trainer-led Zoom workouts, sharing updates with her 16 million+ followers along the way. Her latest? A (non-virtual) home training session. (Related: How Rita Ora Completely Revamped Her Workout and Eating Plan)

Ora's trainer, Ciara Madden posted videos from the session on her Instagram story. The two took advantage of some sunny weather with an outdoor workout incorporating butt- and thigh-focused exercises.

For her workout, Ora dressed in one of her go-to activewear brands, Lululemon. She wore the Lululemon Free to Be Bra Wild (Buy It, $48, lululemon.com), a light, sweat-wicking, cool-to-the-touch bra that reviewers say is not only comfortable but also flattering. Ora paired the bra with blue-gray Lululemon Align Pant leggings (Buy It, $98, lululemon.com), a buttery-soft pick that's been dubbed "the perfect legging for any occasion" by Lululemon shoppers.

To complete her comfy-cool athleisure look, Ora wore a Cher baseball cap and white Adidas by Stella McCartney UltraBoost x Parley Running Shoes, a knit sneaker made with yarn created from recycled ocean plastic. Her exact pair is sold out, but they're still up for grabs in black (Buy It, $275, farfetch.com). (Related: These Lululemon Items Have the Best Customer Reviews)