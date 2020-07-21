Rita Ora's Butt Workout Will Make You Want to Take Your Next Sweat Session Outside
She did a series of butt- and thigh-focused exercises.
Last month, Rita Ora shared a post-workout selfie on Instagram with the caption "keep moving," and she seems to be living by her own advice. Lately, the singer has stayed active by way of walks, yoga, Pilates, and trainer-led Zoom workouts, sharing updates with her 16 million+ followers along the way. Her latest? A (non-virtual) home training session. (Related: How Rita Ora Completely Revamped Her Workout and Eating Plan)
Ora's trainer, Ciara Madden posted videos from the session on her Instagram story. The two took advantage of some sunny weather with an outdoor workout incorporating butt- and thigh-focused exercises.
In one of the videos, Ora did leg lift pulses on all fours, a move that targets the glutes. Ora also did two squat variations: First, she powered through dumbbell squat pulses, which work the glutes, hamstrings, quads, and core. Then, for an added cardio element, Ora did TRX in-and-out jump squats. The plyometric move strengthens the legs and glutes and increases power. (Related: How Celebs Are Keeping Up with Their Workouts During the Coronavirus Pandemic)
For her workout, Ora dressed in one of her go-to activewear brands, Lululemon. She wore the Lululemon Free to Be Bra Wild (Buy It, $48, lululemon.com), a light, sweat-wicking, cool-to-the-touch bra that reviewers say is not only comfortable but also flattering. Ora paired the bra with blue-gray Lululemon Align Pant leggings (Buy It, $98, lululemon.com), a buttery-soft pick that's been dubbed "the perfect legging for any occasion" by Lululemon shoppers.
To complete her comfy-cool athleisure look, Ora wore a Cher baseball cap and white Adidas by Stella McCartney UltraBoost x Parley Running Shoes, a knit sneaker made with yarn created from recycled ocean plastic. Her exact pair is sold out, but they're still up for grabs in black (Buy It, $275, farfetch.com). (Related: These Lululemon Items Have the Best Customer Reviews)
Ora's post is a reminder that an at-home workout doesn't always have to be an in-home workout. If you're looking for ways to keep your workouts interesting when you're not at the gym, you can try some of her exercises and get a little fresh air while you're at it.
