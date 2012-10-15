Sarah Shahi's Total-Body Sculpting Plan

Brunette bombshell Sarah Shahi is no stranger to having a dedicated diet and fitness regime to keep her Fairly Legal bod bangin'. The actress and former NFL cheerleader, who told SHAPE she feels sexiest after a workout, was just crowned "TV's Hottest Female of 2012" by Maxim and we couldn't agree more!

What's the secret to being THAT hot? The 32-year-old beauty created this routine exclusively for SHAPE so we can work out just like the stunning star herself. Check it out!

Created by: Actress Sarah Shahi

Level: Intermediate

Works: Calves, hamstrings, thighs, quads, glutes, hips, triceps, back, chest, shoulders, lats, forearms, biceps

Equipment: Exercise mat, jump rope, dumbbells

Begin this workout with 3 to 5 minutes of jumping rope, then do 20 reps of each exercise. Complete 3 sets. The key to this routine is to try not to rest between each move. Remember to keep your heart rate up so you'll burn more calories!

1) Jump Rope (3 to 5 minutes)

2) Squats (20 reps)

3) Tricep Extensions (20 reps)

4) Lunges (60 each leg)

5) Crunches (20 reps)