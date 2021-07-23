Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

With the Summer Olympics officially underway in Tokyo, the world will be watching as the most celebrated athletes — here's looking at you, Simone Biles — chase Olympic glory after a year-long day due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Beyond the athletes, however, broadcasters have also traveled near and far to cover the Games, including TODAY's Savannah Guthrie.

Guthrie — who, BTW, was once an aerobics instructor herself — recently opened up on the TODAY about the strict protocols in Tokyo due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ICYDK, spectators themselves are being barred from attending the Olympic Games this year.

"They have very strict protocols here," she said on TODAY earlier this week."In a way it's like stepping back in time. At least for those of us in (the United States), at the height of the pandemic, we remember the washing of the hands, the mask-wearing, all of that. It's just like that here. It's really locked down here in Tokyo."

The average number of COVID-19 cases in Japan as of Thursday, July 22, was 3,840, according to The New York Times, and has been steadily rising since late June. The contagious Delta variant, which was first detected in India in February, has also spread to 98 countries as of July 2, according to the United Nations, including the U.S. and Japan.

Even before she left for the Games, Guthrie, along with all other international visitors, are subject to two COVID-19 tests prior to boarding the plane, with one test taking place 96 hours before departure followed by another one 72 hours out, according to TODAY. Upon arrival in Tokyo, travelers are also required to take a test at the airport, followed by daily tests during their first three days in Japan. Additionally, international travelers are subject to a 14-day self-quarantine, according to the U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Japan.

Earlier this week, Guthrie told TODAY that she had been stationed in her hotel and was allowed to walk outside for only 15 minutes a day. Fortunately, her NBC colleague, Natalie Morales, kept them both moving in close quarters.

"Natalie Morales is power walking us through," said Guthrie on TODAY. "We went on a little walk, (and) all you do is run into people you know. It's NBC everywhere."