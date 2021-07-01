Selena Gomez Just Shared a Brutal Looking Workout On TikTok

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Selena Gomez has been incredibly open about many facets of her personal health journey, from body-shaming and her lupus diagnosis to undergoing a kidney transplant and getting dialectical therapy. Her latest video is pulling back the curtain on her workout routine — and you'll be happy to hear that it's beyond relatable.

Gomez posted the video of a dizzyingly tough-looking workout on TikTok with the caption "Feeling great…but also 😅" — and you'll feel the same way just watching it.

In the workout, which she crushed alongside two unidentified workout buddies and a trainer, you can see Gomez pumping out full-body cardio moves with hand weights, including some sumo squats, overhead reaches, and standing ab moves. Then she burns through targeted glute work with Bala Bangles (Buy It, $49, amazon.com) on her ankles, including fire hydrants, leg lifts, and hip abductions. Next up is core work using a small purple ball (either a Pilates or medicine ball), and finally, she finally finishes her entire session off with some assisted stretching. The trio seems to be enjoying it, but you can see in their faces that it definitely burns.

At the end, you see Gomez wipe the sweat off her face with a towel with the most relatable satisfied-yet-exhausted expression. And it's totally understandable because the workout looks tough AF. (Although, it should be no surprise that she's up for a tough workout; her first gym session after her kidney transplant was boxing, after all.)

She even got a kudos from Lizzo in the comments, who wrote: "I see uuuuuuuu sweat it out!"

Other commenters shared their appreciation for seeing a celeb with a relatable body shape; one user wrote, "when u have the same body type as Selena," to which other users responded with "Ikr 🥰 best feeling ever" and "Sameee she makes me feel so good 💗."

Presenting an unfiltered view of her life has always been Gomez's M.O. — and the internet is better for it. Back in 2018, she posted about exactly that, writing: "I had something I've thought about for a while that I want to share. This page is my highlights and a few low lights...Trust me, my life isn't always this filtered and flowery... We are all on our own journey."