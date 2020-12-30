It's no secret that most of us are happily (yet wearily) looking ahead to 2021, so we can hopefully leave 2020 and all it brought in the dust. Shay Mitchell recently shared her health and fitness goals for the year ahead, and they're surprisingly relatable and doable for anyone who needs a much-deserved reboot.

The Pretty Little Liars alum dished about her 2021 goals in a series of Instagram Stories, sharing the intentions that she's set to help benefit both her physical and mental health after bidding farewell to 2020.

Mitchell's first goal for 2021 is simple: "eat healthier." In her Instagram Stories, the actress is shown snacking on broccoli and carrots while a pepperoni pizza sits on her kitchen counter.

Mitchell might be jokingly trying to resist the pizza in that clip, but the truth is, her wellness philosophy is all about eating the veggies and the pizza. "I'm not the kind of person who says 'I eat pizza' but then doesn't really eat it. I eat the pizza! And I don't stress about it," she told Shape back in 2018. "I've learned that as long as you're moving, you can have the food you want." (Try this 1-day healthy eating meal plan to help you get back on track in the new year.)

Mitchell's next goal is to focus her 2021 workouts on strength — a great intention that anyone at any fitness level can work toward. She shared a clip of herself doing a series of intense moves, including crossover high knees, squat jumps, step-ups, and burpees with reverse lunges. Considering she's someone who already loves mixing up her workouts, it seems she's ready to smash that goal in spades in the new year.

Aside from her health and fitness routine, it seems that Mitchell also plans to be more present mentally in the new year — something you'll surely relate to if you've ever found yourself hours-deep into a doomscroll on your devices. For Mitchell, she said in her Instagram Stories that she's aiming for more check-ins with family and friends as well as less screen time in 2021. In the videos, she showed herself using silly face filters on a video chat with her grandma and sliding her phone away during a yoga session on the mat. (Here's why it's important to schedule more downtime for your brain.)

Mitchell has previously been open about the need to unplug from time to time. In 2017, she told Shape that yoga, in particular, helps her stay connected to the present moment. "All of our days are just so busy and we're always on our phones, myself included. So, I think it's really important to take that hour of not being on your phone," she shared. "I think [yoga is] a mental relax for your brain to have that hour dedicated to yourself and your body to just sort of forget everything else that's going on."