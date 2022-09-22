If you're a fan of Shay Mitchell, you know the Dollface actress is dedicated to her fitness routine. Remember when she conquered a full-body workout while pregnant? Or how about when she partnered with digital fitness platform Openfit on a month-long program packed with resistance and high-intensity interval training?

It's not surprising considering "she's very self-motivated," Mitchell's longtime trainer, Kira Stokes, tells Shape. "She also really, truly loves working out."

Stokes recently provided a peek into the actress's current workout routine, sharing a video of the pair hitting the gym in an Instagram post. Wearing Nike leggings, black sneakers, and an oversized white T-shirt with her hair in a messy bun, Mitchell follows along with Stokes, doing three lower-body exercises at the end of a workout session.

The first move is a lateral lunge with a dumbbell juggle. It involves squatting, lunging, and passing a dumbbell from one hand to the other as you alternate sides. The next is a lateral squat shift juggle, which requires you to shift body weight from one side to the other in a wide stance while alternating which hand holds the dumbbell with each shift. Finally, the finisher ends with a lateral bound to a hop. In the caption of her post, Stokes suggests doing each move for 30 to 45 seconds, then rotating through the entire circuit three to four times without stopping.

"Three-move lower-body fire finisher straight from @shaymitchell's session🦵🍑🔥," writes Stokes in her caption. "Also fab as a straight-up circuit (not a finisher), if you need a quick, effective sequence to get your legs [and] glutes feeling stoked. Trust us — this is a must try…and save."

This specific program was designed to complement the work Mitchell had done throughout her session with Stokes. "A lot of her workout that particular day was lower body [and] core," says Stokes, explaining that this finisher was designed to take the muscle groups that Shay had already been using and "exhaust them, so they can get stronger."

While the three moves focus on the lower body, the circuit also provides "sneaky core work" with a little help from a 15-pound dumbbell, according to Stokes. Holding a dumbbell while completing squats and lunges challenges your abdominals to stabilize the body. Plus, swapping which hand is holding the weight, as demonstrated in two of Mitchell and Stokes' moves, is "like a little spark to your core," says the trainer.

All of the moves also build off of one another. Meaning, the squats in the first move and the lateral shift in the second prep the body for the third and final exercise, which provides a cardio boost in the form of a lateral bound to a hop, explains Stokes.

Keep reading to give the three exercises a try for yourself.

Shay Mitchell's Lower-Body Finisher

How it works: Do each move in the lower-body finisher for 30 to 45 seconds. Complete the circuit three to four times "non-stop for a great build and burn," writes Stokes in her caption. This also works as a quick, lower-body circuit if you're short on time, she adds.

What you'll need: one dumbbell

Squat-Juggle-Lunge

A. Stand with feet slightly wider than hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell in right hand.

B. Bend knees to squat down, lowering dumbbell toward the floor in between feet. Upper body hinges slightly forward.

C. Straighten knees and upper body to stand up, then step right foot back, bending right and left knees to lunge.

D. Stand up, bringing right foot back to starting position, and squat again.

E. Stand up, switching the dumbbell into left hand. Bend knees to squat down, lowering dumbbell toward the floor in between feet. Upper body hinges slightly forward.

F. Straighten knees and upper body to stand up, then step left foot back, bending left and right knees to lunge.

G. Stand up, bringing right foot back to starting position, and squat again.

Repeat for 30-45 seconds, alternating sides.

Lateral Squat Shift Juggle

A. Stand with feet wider than hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell in left hand.

B. Bend right knee to come into a side lunge, lowering the dumbbell toward the inside of right ankle.

C. Straighten right knee to stand with feet still wide, passing the dumbbell from left hand to right hand.

D. Bend left knee to come into a side lunge, lowering the dumbbell toward the inside of left ankle.

Repeat for 30-45 seconds, alternating sides.

Lateral Bound/Hop

A. Stand with feet hip-width apart, then jump up, raising hands above head.

B. Jump laterally to the left with left foot leading, allowing right foot to swing slightly behind left foot.

C. Jump laterally to the right with right foot leading, allowing left foot to swing slightly behind right foot.

D. Jump laterally with left foot again, allowing right foot to swing slightly behind left foot.

E. Stand with feet hip-width apart, then jump up, raising hands above head.

Repeat for 30-45 seconds, alternating sides.