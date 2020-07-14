Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

A lot of people became better acquainted with at-home workouts after gyms and studios were forced to shut down due to COVID-19. Folks have come up with tons of ways to get a workout with what they have at home, from using household items as weights to running races from their balconies.

If you put in the effort, home workouts can still be challenging and gratifying, and Tracee Ellis Ross can attest. The actress posted an Instagram video of her recent workout that perfectly illustrates the joys and struggles of home workouts. (Related: Tracee Ellis Ross Shared a Look at Her New Workout Routine and It Seems Intense)

"Very limited equipment here at the Tracee gym," Ellis Ross says in her video before grabbing a pair of dumbbells and giving her (presumably virtual) trainer the okay to start. The rest of the video follows her through a series of highs and lows that anyone who loves/hates to work out will appreciate. At some points she seems to be having a great time, waving at the camera during resistance band side steps and telling an imaginary person "hey" during Romanian deadlifts. She even cheers on her butt, telling it "come on booty!" (Related: Tracee Ellis Ross Shared a Breathing Technique She Uses to Ground Herself During Stressful Times)

At other points, Ellis Ross had to push through challenging reps. After cursing her way through Arnold presses, her trainer cuts in with "let's go for 10," to which Ellis Ross responds "that's a better idea." She then laugh-cries during a set of elevated push-ups before telling the camera "that sh*t is hard." (Related: Tracee Ellis Ross Wins Best No-Rinse Skin-Care Routine)