There are many reasons why you should be following Tracee Ellis Ross on Instagram, but her fitness content is toward the top of that list. The actress never fails to make her workout posts equal parts impressive and hilarious. Case in point? One of Ellis Ross' most recent posts, which shows her testing her skills during a workout and then giving the camera a quick "I can't even" look. (Related: Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Alba, and Tracee Ellis Ross All Love This Activewear Brand)

In the video, Ellis Ross does two moves that involve a rather complex set-up of equipment: a box, a wooden stick, and resistance bands suspended from the ceiling. The 47-year-old pulls off the resistance and stability training exercises so gracefully that, upon first glance, you might think they're easy. That is, until you register that she's balancing on one leg, wearing ankle weights, and working out in a 98-degree studio. "New week, new routine 🥵💪🏾 posture, posture...peep the stick! ...and the sweat...it's 98 in there," she wrote in her caption.

Ellis Ross wasn't lying about the sweat—you can see it dripping off her in the video. When someone commented, "is the water coming from the stick or is that sweat?!" Ellis Ross made sure it was clear, replying, "sweat 💦." (Related: Tracee Ellis Ross Uses This Unique Beauty Tool to Keep Her Skin "Tight and Cute")

For the first move, she's standing on her right leg with her left shin resting on the tall side of a cushioned plyo box. Keeping her left leg turned out, Ellis Ross kicks her left leg back behind her to extend, then brings her shin back to rest on the block. To make things even more complex, she holds a stick behind her back with extended arms, with two resistance bands wrapped around each side of the stick.

The second exercise is a variation on the first, with the box sitting lower. This requires Ellis Ross to bring her shin closer to the ground, lowering her starting stance. By moving between ballet attitude- and arabesque-like positions in both variations, she's engaging her glutes, hips, and obliques, and the ankle weights surely added an extra challenge. Meanwhile, the stick behind her back enforces scapular retraction (aka pinching your shoulder blades together in the back) throughout the moves. Exercises that incorporate scapular retraction like such can contribute to improved posture. What's more, unilateral training (incorporating moves that work one side only) can help improve core strength and stability, Alena Luciani, M.S., C.S.C.S., founder of Training2xl, previously told Shape. (Related: Tracee Ellis Ross Is Launching a Hair-Care Line for Natural Hair

True, you won't be able to copy Ellis Ross' exercises verbatim if you don't have a 98-degree studio with this circus-like, suspended resistance bands setup. But, at the very least, maybe you'll be inspired to add other equally creative exercises to your next studio session.