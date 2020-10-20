In just about any context, 20 seconds isn't a long amount of time. But 20 seconds in a side plank? Forget it — at least, that's how Tracee Ellis Ross feels about the killer core exercise.

In an Instagram video showing a remote home workout with her trainer, Quinn Fischman of Heart and Hustle Gym in Los Angeles, Ellis Ross can be seen lying on a mat awaiting Fischman's virtual guidance off-camera. When Fischman tells Ellis Ross to do a side plank, the actress looks directly at the camera and sarcastically says: "I think that's my favorite one! Not."

Before getting into position, Ellis Ross mercifully asks Fischman if she can start on her "good side" (aka her stronger side, which happens to be her left side). But Fischman denies the request with a laugh, urging the Black-ish actress to start on the "bad side" so she can "look forward to the 'good side.'"

"I don't look forward to any of this, Quinn," quips Ellis Ross.

Following Fischman's instructions to hold her side plank for 20 seconds, Ellis Ross gets into position, lamenting that her trainer is "the slowest counter ever." (This isn't the first time Ellis Ross has narrated her home workout struggles on the 'Gram.)

All jokes (and struggles) aside, side planks are more than just an excellent core workout. They're also a great way to tone your shoulders, obliques, and legs. Plus, when performed regularly over time, side planks can help with lower back pain by strengthening deep muscles in that area. (Related: The Most Common Causes of Back Pain — Plus, How to Ease Your Aches ASAP)

If you're struggling even more than Ellis Ross when trying side planks at home, it's super simple to modify the workout. For example, instead of stacking your feet on top of each other, try lowering your top foot to the ground in front of your bottom foot to create a wider, more balanced base for your body, Stephany Bolivar, CrossFit coach and personal trainer at ICE NYC, previously told Shape. Another option to ease the pressure of the exercise is to let the knee closest to the ground rest on the floor, added Bolivar. (While you're at it, try these other plank exercises for a strong stomach.)