Zendaya's Strategy for Motivating Herself to Work Out at Home Is Actually Genius

If you've found yourself trying some unconventional things in the name of at-home fitness, Zendaya can relate. She just revealed that she's been putting on wigs to bring some LOLs and inspire herself to get moving in quarantine, and her fun approach might actually boost your motivation to work out, too.

In a recent chat with host Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, the Euphoria star admitted she sometimes needs help mustering the energy to work out at home (#same). "I figured that I should do more physical activity," she explained. "I was like, 'I need to start getting my blood pumping. I need to be outside more. I can't just stay inside and not do anything all day.'" (Even if you can relate, here's why now isn't the time to feel guilty about your workout routine.)

Her strategy? Throw on a wig — yes, really. Enlisting the help of her longtime pal and assistant, Darnell Appling, Zendaya said the two of them decided to start working out together every day. To help them both stay committed to the routine, Zendaya shared that she's been dressing up in wigs and embodying different characters each time, just to bring a little hilarity to whatever workout they're up to.

"Every day — because I missed acting so much — to inspire me to go downstairs and work out, I would wear different wigs, because I have a whole collection of wigs from all the red carpets that I've done," she told Colbert. "I wear a different wig, come down in a different character, and try to entertain [Appling] and make him laugh every single day." (Related: These BFFs Prove Just How Powerful a Workout Buddy Can Be)

TBH, even if you don't have wigs from the Met Gala stashed away in your closet, getting creative with your quarantine workout wardrobe might just be the ticket to having more fun during your sweat session. If you've ever felt that "new outfit" boost after buying a new pair of leggings or super cool sneakers, experts say that feelin' yourself in your workout outfit really can boost your performance. It's all thanks to a phenomenon called "enclothed cognition," aka a mental shift you can experience when wearing certain clothes. "When you put on new fitness gear, you begin to get into character like an actor putting on a costume for a performance," sports psychologist Jonathan Fader, Ph.D. previously told Shape. "As a result, you expect to have a better performance, making you more mentally prepared for the task."