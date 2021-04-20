"The truth of the matter is — as someone who is in recovery from an eating disorder — I still, to this day, have a hard time walking into a froyo shop, ordering yogurt."

When it comes to celebrities who aren't afraid to share the good, the bad, and the ugly, Demi Lovato is at the top of the list. For years, the star has been vocal about her struggles with mental health, including her experiences with eating disorders.

Most recently, the award-winning artist took to her Instagram Stories to share a "triggering" experience she had as an eating disorder survivor. And what followed was a very public feud between Lovato and the frozen yogurt store in which she had the difficult experience.

In a series of Instagram Stories, the "Dancing with the Devil" singer shared that she found it "extremely hard" to order at L.A.-based frozen yogurt shop, The Bigg Chill, because "You have to walk past tons of sugar free cookies/other diet foods before you get to the counter." She pleaded with the business to "do better please" and ended with "#dietculturevultures."

The company then responded on their Instagram Stories, explaining that they offer items to suit various dietary needs and preferences, including vegan-friendly, gluten-free, and sugar-free items for those with diabetes, who often need to be mindful of blood sugar levels. Meanwhile, Lovato posted private messages she had with the shop on her Stories.

"We are not diet vultures. We cater to all of our customers' needs for the past 36 years. We are sorry you found this offensive," the brand wrote to Lovato in a DM. And the singer replied, "You can carry things for other people while also caring for another percentage of your customers who struggle DAILY just to even step foot in your store. You can find a way to provide an inviting environment for all people with different needs. Including eating disorders. Don't make excuses, just do better." (Related: How Instagram Is Supporting People with Eating Disorders and Body Image Issues)

As the duo engaged in a public back-and-forth, folks started to take sides. Some people criticized Lovato for calling out a small business amid a pandemic that has majorly impacted dining establishments and food service workers; others said that she was insensitive and ignored the needs of people with health issues, such as diabetes. And then there were the fans who stood behind Lovato, doubling down on the perspective that she was "understandably triggered" and "lashed out," which is part of life.

Not surprisingly, the public dust-up began to make headlines and soon, Lovato was back to posting on her Instagram — this time, however, she shared an 8-minute video on her grid. In the clip, the star explains the situation from her perspective, apologizing and clarifying that her intentions "were not to come in and bully a small business."

"I am very outspoken about the things I believe in. I understand that sometimes my messaging can lose its meaning when I get emotional...I've lived through enough to know when to speak up for people who don't have a voice," she says toward the beginning of the video.

She continues, "When I messaged this froyo place, originally, I wanted to make a point, and I wanted to call out behaviors or branding, things that didn't sit right with me. The truth of the matter is — as someone who is in recovery from an eating disorder — I still, to this day, have a hard time walking into a froyo shop, ordering yogurt." (Frozen yogurt's longtime marketing as a "healthier, low-calorie" dessert alternative is something that she says is particularly difficult for her as an ED survivor.)

From there, Lovato goes on to explain that, unlike her substance addictions, eating disorders can be particularly tricky because she "still [needs] to eat three times a day," whereas people can live their entire lives without touching drugs and alcohol again. (Related: Demi Lovato Shared How Body-Shaming Impacted Her Sobriety)

"The thing about overcoming my drug addictions is because I can walk away from that and never touch it again for the rest of my life. But I have to eat three times a day," she says. "This is something that will live with me for the rest of my life."

As for the specific items, such as the sugar-free cookies that she originally called out? Lovato claims that she "didn't know" they were meant for those with specific health needs and that she's willing to work with the shop on clearer labeling for items designed for those with dietary needs and preferences. But not everyone's such a fan of the singer's supposed solution.

In the comments section of her post, people pointed out that those who have other health and dietary concerns might appreciate having a variety of options available to them — plus they might feel singled out by direct messaging. "As someone with a chronic illness who has to eat a certain way... I don't want things labeled 'interstitial cystitis,'" wrote one person. "It makes us feel worse and singled out." Another added, "if products are specifically labeled as such that's singling those specific groups out and not everyone wants to make it known that they are a diabetic." (Related: The 10 Diabetes Symptoms Women Need to Know About)

"I'm sorry that I got the messaging wrong," she continues in the video. "I'm sorry that I may have disappointed some people, but I'm not coming after a small business as someone with a lot of followers...I walked into a situation that didn't sit right with me, my intuition said, 'speak up about this,' so I did, and I feel good about that. What I don't feel good about is some of the ways that it's been interpreted and how the message has gotten misconstrued." (Related: Demi Lovato Called Out Social Media Filters for Being "Dangerous")

Sort of. The L.A.-based brand addressed Lovato's comments in a statement to The Huffington Post: "For the past 36 years, our small woman-owned business has catered to anyone who's come through the door. Whether they are diabetic, vegan, gluten-free, or just wanting a decadent dessert — we've always tried to have something for everyone."