Interviews

Annie Murphy of 'Schitt's Creek' Wants You to Consider — and Question — All Your Birth Control Options
The actress is opening up about her roller coaster of a journey to find the best form of contraception for her.
Paralympian Melissa Stockwell On American Pride and Inspiring Perspectives
The 41-year-old athlete, who lost her leg in the Iraq War, recently competed at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.
How Erin Andrews Stays Active On the Road During the Busy NFL Season
"I have to get some sort of physical activity in or I go bananas," says the longtime sideline reporter.
Peloton's Selena Samuela On Recovering — and Flourishing — After Unthinkable Heartbreak
If you think you've heard most of Samuela's inspiring story on Peloton, you're so very wrong.
Lucy Hale Is Living Proof of the Power of Manifesting Your Future
Lucy Hale has been channeling her inner strength, reveling in wearing lipstick, and indulging her taste for true crime in a buzzy new drama series. Here, she gives the DL on her bold new take on life.
Pregnancy and Motherhood Has Taught Peloton's Robin Arzón About the Power of 'No'
The famed instructor, who gave birth to daughter Athena in March, has returned to Peloton stronger, wiser, and more driven than ever before.
The Incredible Reason Peloton's Emma Lovewell Rode Her Bike 80 Miles
After her own mom's battle (and win!) with cancer, the instructor was inspired to use her platform to further research for the disease by participating in the annual Pan-Mass Challenge.
Ashley Graham Relies On These Beauty Products and Wellness Practices for a Confidence Boost
The supermodel and new mom's self-care routine is centered on rituals that make her feel her very best.
Paralympic Track Athlete Scout Bassett On the Importance of Recovery — for Athletes of All Ages
Ajahzi Gardner Shares What It's Like Being a Curvy Black Trainer Surrounded By Thin White Women
Aly Raisman's Idea of a Role Model Has Nothing to Do with Success
Peloton's Kendall Toole Is Sharing Her Go-To Pre-Workout Morning Routine

Kaitlyn Dever Is Leaning Into the Tough, Emotional Roles That Spark an Important Dialogue

The adaptable actress is using her skills to tell the kind of stories that can be difficult to watch, but necessary to see.

Andra Day Knows the Power of Speaking Her Mind
Megan Roup Opens Up About Motherhood and the Fourth Trimester
How Patina Miller Trained for Her New Badass Role Despite a 'Rough Go' with COVID-19
Peloton's Robin Arzón Is Taking Her Postpartum Recovery Routine Very Seriously
The Self-Care Practices Teyana Taylor Relies On to Keep Cool Among the Chaos
'The Biggest Loser' Trainer Erica Lugo On Why Eating Disorder Recovery Is a Lifelong Battle
Olivia Culpo Is Done Apologizing for Her Period
Re-spin Founders Halle Berry and Kendra Bracken-Ferguson Reveal How They Fuel Themselves for Success
Gal Gadot Relies On These Wellness Rituals to Feel Her Best
Shailene Woodley Is Hell-Bent On "Changing the World"
How Lucifer's Lesley-Ann Brandt Trains to Crush Her Own Stunts On the Show
Alexi Pappas Is Out to Change How Mental Health Is Seen In Sports
Olympian Allyson Felix On How Motherhood and the Pandemic Changed Her Outlook On Life
Peloton Instructor Kendall Toole Is Laying It All Out There When It Comes to Her Mental Health Struggles
The Simple, 5-Word Mantra Sloane Stephens Lives By
Colleen Quigley Is Lululemon's Newest Running Ambassador
The Wellness Rituals Rebel Wilson Is Holding Onto from Her 'Year of Health'
Mindy Kaling Isn't Going to "Beat Herself Up" Over Her Changing Body
The Lifelong Wellness Practices Rose Byrne Will Never Quit
Whitney Port Started This Loungewear Brand After Using Clothes to Deal with Her Own Grief
Jessamyn Stanley Is One Step Closer to Becoming Queen of the Yoga World
Lana Condor Talks About Her Two Favorite Workouts and How She Stays Chill During a Wild Time
How Fitness Helps Author and Editor Meaghan Murphy Lead a High-Energy Life
How Whitney Cummings Went from Pretending Her Vagina Didn't Exist to Pampering It with Eye Cream
The Surprisingly Humble Place Camila Mendes Meditates While On Set for 'Riverdale'
