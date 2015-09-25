Biel may have married the guy we've all crushed on since middle school, but she still has plenty in common with the rest of us—like embarrassing period memories, as she recently told

Glamour

. She offered refreshingly honest quotes: "I was in a school play, wearing a gray beard and this pad the size of a skateboard and thinking, What is happening to me?" she said. "We want girls to know what their [body is going through] so they don't feel scared or ashamed or gross." And that's precisely why Biel is appearing in educational videos with WomanCare Global, a nonprofit for women's reproductive health. (Find out what Biel had to say about her muscular physique in 20 Celebs Criticized for Their Curves.)