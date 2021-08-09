Using her voice has always been Andra's forte. Her 2015 hit single "Rise Up" earned her a Grammy nomination and later became an anthem for the Black Lives Matter movement. She's working on her third album now, though she admits it's been a long time coming. "Four years. I'm a slow burn," she says. She's not sure when it will be released. "Soon," she says. "I'm excited about the new single coming out called 'Heavy on My Mind,'" she adds. "Wale is featured on that, and he's amazing." In addition, Andra has some new movie projects on her plate, including one she's co-writing the script for. "It's a story I really want to tell," she says.