The supermodel and new mom's self-care routine is centered on rituals that make her feel her very best.

Ashley Graham has her favorite products and a trusted routine — we'll get to those — but what the supermodel and body positivity advocate wants to make clear up front is that "beauty starts with being confident — and that comes from inside. Getting my hair and makeup done isn't going to make or break my day. It's confidence that affects how I'm going to feel."

She also points out that beauty is subjective and that her preferences are evolving: "As a new mom, I'm all about efficiency — that's what makes me happiest now," says Graham. Brushing her eyebrows up and swiping on mascara are her two quickest and most powerful moves.

She also applies her self-tanning mousse (a collaboration with St. Tropez, Buy It, $55, sephora.com) once a week. "As long as I have a tan, I'm good," she says. The golden result has another benefit: "It makes me feel relaxed, like stepping off a plane after an amazing vacation."

Aside from self-tanner, "all I add each day is lip liner and Revlon So Fierce Big Bad Lash Mascara [Buy It, $8, amazon.com]," she says.

The other ways Graham gets a mood boost? "Music is a big deal to our family; we like to jam out," she says. "My son, Isaac, is into Christian rock and the soundtrack to the movie Soul. I'm glad it's not Baby Shark!"

Checking exercise off her list helps too. "Moving my body keeps me sane," says Graham, who works out with fitness trainer Kira Stokes. "It gives me a sense of accomplishment, and it's my Ashley time, away from the stress of work and parenting." (Related: Ashley Graham Shared a 30-Minute No-Equipment Workout You Can Do to Benefit a Great Cause)