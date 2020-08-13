Ayesha Curry On Inheriting Hustle, Food As a Love Language, and the BLM Movement

“My mom was a hairstylist and a business owner for 40 years. Watching her hustle, I think it’s em­bedded in me. [People ask,] ‘Why do you work so much? You don’t need to.’ But I’m like, ‘No, I do need to, because it makes me feel good.’ I thrive off having an idea and seeing it through to the creation.” (But she still knows to dedicate some time to self-care.)