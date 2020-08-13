Ayesha Curry On Inheriting Hustle, Food As a Love Language, and the BLM Movement

Ayesha Curry, 31, a mom of three (daughters Riley, 8, and Ryan, 5, and son Canon, 2), knows that food has the power to draw people together and bring good into the world. She and her husband, NBA star Stephen Curry, created a foundation that aims to end childhood hunger. It has provided meals in Oakland, California, to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
At the same time, Curry has built a thriving lifestyle brand from her passion for cooking and feeding others. Fresh off the launch of her new magazine, Sweet July, with her second cookbook, The Full Plate, out this fall, she shares what drives her.
“My mom was a hairstylist and a business owner for 40 years. Watching her hustle, I think it’s embedded in me. [People ask,] ‘Why do you work so much? You don’t need to.’ But I’m like, ‘No, I do need to, because it makes me feel good.’ I thrive off having an idea and seeing it through to the creation.” (But she still knows to dedicate some time to self-care.)
“Food is my passion. It’s my love language: It’s how I make people happy. It’s what I think about every second—including my advocacy with my husband and my foundation, Eat. Learn. Play, which is fighting to end childhood hunger.” (You'll want to make her veggie-heavy pasta every single day.)
“I’ve watched my mom be a praying woman all my life, and it has always given her strength. Prayer, for me, is a conversation by myself, with God, in my mind—sometimes out loud if I’m really stressed out.”
“My children and my husband make me strong. As a mom, you can internally have bad days, but you can’t have them outwardly, and that provides strength.”
“I go through so many emotions. Sometimes I want to cry. Sometimes, seeing people from all walks of life stand up for justice and fight for what’s right, makes me feel like, Wow, people are inherently good, and the universe is giving us an opportunity to weed out the bad.
I think about my parents experiencing this, and their parents experiencing this, and I’m like, I don’t want my children to have to experience this. There’s this intense and innate need to make sure we see it through, so this doesn’t continue. With Black Lives Matter, our oldest is asking questions, and we don’t tiptoe around the answers. That is allowing us to raise really strong, independent, mindful children.”
