"I never had enough time to cook because I was always running around with work. During quarantine, I stocked up on groceries with the plan to be creative with everything. I also really got into gardening to grow food for myself. I could taste the difference in home-grown herbs and then compost whatever I didn't use. I wanted to get down to the basics of cooking, learn to make my own bone broth, roux, and gravies and then play with different cuisines. I threw myself into Japanese food too, because I love the simplicity of it. I learned how to use the same ingredients 50 ways with various dashi broths.