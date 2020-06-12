Gwyneth Paltrow Talks Candidly About COVID-19 and Stress with California's Surgeon General

“I had not realized how much the normal pace of life was overburdening our bodies, our minds, and our nervous systems,” she says. “As we have been forced into the confines of our own homes, that has brought up a lot of emotional distress for some, and for others it has been very peaceful. In my case, I have experienced both,” says the actor and founder of Goop, whose latest project, season 2 of The Politician on Netflix, premieres on June 19. “I have started to settle down in my brain and body. It has given me new perspective about how much I will take on going forward.”