Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Between pregnancy and a pandemic, Hannah Bronfman has had a chance to reevaluate her priorities. “I’ve made much more room in my life for wellness, self-care, and doing things that make me feel beautiful,” says the entrepreneur and wellness influencer.

That includes an extensive bath or shower routine. “My husband jokes that I’ve never heard of a short shower. Honestly, 20 minutes is on the short side for me,” she laughs. Bronfman uses what she describes as “sacred time” to soak in bathwater spiked with her own Highline Wellness x HBFit CBD Bath Bomb (Buy It, $15, highlinewellness.com), to wash and hydrate her curly hair — “I’ve been on a natural-hair journey,” she says — to cleanse and scrub her body, and to then apply oil.

Highline Wellness x HBFIT CBD Bath Bomb - 3 Pack $35 SHOP IT Highline Wellness

Pai The Gemini Set $84 SHOP IT SkinStore

Besides beauty rituals, working out is a must. She loves apps from Kira Stokes and the Pilates Class by Jacqui Kingswell. “Even a 10-minute session helps me physically, mentally, and spiritually,” she says.