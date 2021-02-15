The Self-Care Bathing Ritual Hannah Bronfman Has Embraced During Quarantine
Workouts, long showers, and a no-guilt attitude — Hannah Bronfman prioritizes whatever makes her body feel good.
Between pregnancy and a pandemic, Hannah Bronfman has had a chance to reevaluate her priorities. “I’ve made much more room in my life for wellness, self-care, and doing things that make me feel beautiful,” says the entrepreneur and wellness influencer.
That includes an extensive bath or shower routine. “My husband jokes that I’ve never heard of a short shower. Honestly, 20 minutes is on the short side for me,” she laughs. Bronfman uses what she describes as “sacred time” to soak in bathwater spiked with her own Highline Wellness x HBFit CBD Bath Bomb (Buy It, $15, highlinewellness.com), to wash and hydrate her curly hair — “I’ve been on a natural-hair journey,” she says — to cleanse and scrub her body, and to then apply oil.
To nourish her hair and enhance her natural curls, Bronfman turns to Hair Food Avocado & Argan Oil Smooth Shampoo (Buy It, $12, amazon.com) and Conditioner (Buy It, $12, amazon.com).
And for her body, she goes with Nécessaire the Body Wash in Sandalwood (Buy It, $25, nordstrom.com) and Pai Skincare Pomegranate & Pumpkin Seed Stretch Mark System (Buy It, $84, skinstore.com).
The 33-year-old also takes a few minutes each day to massage her face with her Lanshin Pro Gua Sha tool in Jade (Buy It, $125, net-a-porter.com) or Joanna Czech's Facial Massager (Buy It, $189, net-a-porter.com). “It’s very stress relieving. I focus on the pressure points under my eyebrows and around my jaw,” says Bronfman.
Besides beauty rituals, working out is a must. She loves apps from Kira Stokes and the Pilates Class by Jacqui Kingswell. “Even a 10-minute session helps me physically, mentally, and spiritually,” she says.
Visualization also does that. “Every other day I make the time to sit with my anxieties and fears and rewrite them into positive narratives. I recognize the thing I’m worried about and think about how that’s not going to be my truth,” says Bronfman. “I have to say, through listening to my thoughts and my body, getting rid of expectations and guilt, and staying active, I couldn’t feel more confident in my skin than I do now."
