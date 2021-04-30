And while social media has become a bit of a minefield (hi, cancel culture), Stanley is as committed as ever to remaining her authentic, unfiltered self. "If anything, [the events of the last year] have made me even more entrenched in the importance of authenticity and vulnerability, of being as open as possible to change and what feels difficult, and to really just letting all of that in and sitting in the hardness of it," she says. "Before 2020, I — and I think a lot of other people — had a tendency to hide things away or sweep them under the rug and pretend that they're not there. But 2020 was like, 'we're not doing that anymore. That's old, that's tired, that's over.' And because of that, I feel like we can finally just keep it real, 100 percent, all the time. And that means digging up whatever has been swept under the rug and not trying to avoid the hardness and the painfulness that can come from vulnerability. There's no need to run from it. Because from that space of tender vulnerability, that's where flowers bloom. This is the path forward." (Related: Why Wellness Pros Need to Be Part of the Conversation About Racism)