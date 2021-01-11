"I became a vegan about 14 years ago. At the time, I was very low energy, and I remember getting sick. I was making one of my first films, in which I had to play different ages of the character's life, and I wanted to change my body accordingly. So I would gain weight and then lose it really quickly. After that, my body was wrecked. A friend said, 'You should try this two-week vegan raw-food diet.' I hated it. The first week, I was so miserable. But by the second week, I had so much energy. When the two weeks were over, I was like, I'm done! I went to a restaurant and ordered risotto and fish. And that night, I felt sick again. I decided that my body was clearly telling me the way it wanted me to eat. I was raw vegan for about nine months. Now I'm just vegan. (Even Lizzo has experimented with the raw vegan diet.)